Thi Thu Ha NGUYEN

PARIS

En résumé

Distinguished academic credentials
- Ranked #1 in academic results from top universities (Bachelor of business at Monash University, Australia; Master 203 – Financial Markets at Paris Dauphine University, France)
- Passed all 3 levels of CFA exams on the first attempts
A unique blend of analytical and marketing skills
- Excellent analytical and problem solving skills sharpened in M&A analyst and Financial Engineer roles
- Strong sense of client focus, attention to detail and rigour demonstrated in all positions held, particularly in recent role as marketing officer
An agreeable person
- A constructive and helpful person that brings to the team a positive atmosphere
- Interact with others in a confident and respectful manner
Ha is looking for an opportunity in Financial Markets / Asset Management in Europe

Mes compétences :
Financial analysis
Visual Basic for Applications
Bloomberg Software
Datastream
Microsoft Office
Passed CFA level 3

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Marketing & Client Management - Global Equity Flow

    PARIS 2014 - 2014 * Created marketing materials and campaigns to promote awareness of the bank's brand, track record, product and service offering
    * Increased the commercial coordination effort between Sales, Trading and other departments through a series of initiatives including internal trainings and communications
    * Produced market intelligence and analytical publications that are well appreciated by clients ;
    * Reviewed content and liaised with Legal and deontology department to develop and maintain compliant marketing and sales documents

  • Société Générale - Engineering & Advisory - Global Equity Flow

    PARIS 2013 - 2013 * Developed and implemented financial models
    * Proposed investment ideas on cash and derivatives products, adding value to the sales forces ;
    * Cooperated with Sales, Trading and Marketing teams on regular investment publications on various markets/sectors
    * Provided clients with insightful information and analysis ;
    * Automated regular tasks to improve efficiency

  • Saigon Securities Incorporation - Analyst - Investment Banking Department

    2011 - 2012 * Originated and executed cross border capital raising for local companies: facilitated communication between clients and investors; carried out company valuation and financial analysis; created marketing documents and coordinated with lawyers in preparing legal documents
    * Advised a client to sell its majority stake in one of the leading local supermarket chains ;
    * Worked on capital raising mandates for several large fishery companies
    Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Hanoi, Vietnam

  • Australia and New Zealand Banking Group - Commercial

    2010 - 2011 * Supported Relationship Managers in initiating and managing relationships with new clients
    * Conducted company/industry research, credit analysis and wrote Credit Memorandums, leading to a letter of credit of USD1m and a term loan of USD5m

Formations

  • Paris Dauphine University

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Master 203 - Financial Markets

    * Highest average grade in both M1 and M2
    * Eiffel Excellence Scholarship (by French Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

  • Monash University (Melbourne)

    Melbourne 2008 - 2011 Bachelor of Business

    * Highest Achieving Graduate, GPA 4/4
    * Dean's Honor List

