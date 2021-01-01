Thi Thu Ha NGUYEN

Distinguished academic credentials

- Ranked #1 in academic results from top universities (Bachelor of business at Monash University, Australia; Master 203 – Financial Markets at Paris Dauphine University, France)

- Passed all 3 levels of CFA exams on the first attempts

A unique blend of analytical and marketing skills

- Excellent analytical and problem solving skills sharpened in M&A analyst and Financial Engineer roles

- Strong sense of client focus, attention to detail and rigour demonstrated in all positions held, particularly in recent role as marketing officer

An agreeable person

- A constructive and helpful person that brings to the team a positive atmosphere

- Interact with others in a confident and respectful manner

Ha is looking for an opportunity in Financial Markets / Asset Management in Europe



Mes compétences :

Financial analysis

Visual Basic for Applications

Bloomberg Software

Datastream

Microsoft Office

Passed CFA level 3