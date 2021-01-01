Thi Thu Ha NGUYEN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Distinguished academic credentials
- Ranked #1 in academic results from top universities (Bachelor of business at Monash University, Australia; Master 203 – Financial Markets at Paris Dauphine University, France)
- Passed all 3 levels of CFA exams on the first attempts
A unique blend of analytical and marketing skills
- Excellent analytical and problem solving skills sharpened in M&A analyst and Financial Engineer roles
- Strong sense of client focus, attention to detail and rigour demonstrated in all positions held, particularly in recent role as marketing officer
An agreeable person
- A constructive and helpful person that brings to the team a positive atmosphere
- Interact with others in a confident and respectful manner
Ha is looking for an opportunity in Financial Markets / Asset Management in Europe
Mes compétences :
Financial analysis
Visual Basic for Applications
Bloomberg Software
Datastream
Microsoft Office
Passed CFA level 3
