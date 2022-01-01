Menu

Majdi BOUHLEL

Issy-les-Moulineaux

En résumé

Business Engineer, Electrical Engineer & Project Manager

Graduated from Génie Electrique INSA de Lyon & graduated from the Master of International Business and New Technology projects of Paris Dauphine.

I am really active and entrepreneurship, I like new experiences in order to make my own choices. I know my limits, moreover my studies forged a perfectionist personality, I am an organized and rational person, I always measure and take reasonable risks. Thanks to my adventures around the world, I learned how to control my stress. I learned to deal with people in a professional way but also to make my daily work experience as friendly as possible. From a professional side, I need to feel useful in my work, personal accomplishment goes through my work accomplishment, indeed I feel satisfied when I provide a good quality deliverables.

Education at INSA de Lyon, general engineer skills + Electro-mecanics, computing, industrial processes, Electronics, NCT.

Education at Dauphine: Strategy and IT strategy, Digital Marketing, corporate finance, cross cultural management, communication, change management, lean management, project management, Information systems and e-commerce

Mes compétences :
PL7Pro
C/C++
Microsoft office
JAVA
management of quality and security
intercultural management
Supply Chain
Microsoft SharePoint
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Office SharePoint Designer

Entreprises

  • Avanade - Consultant digital transformation

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2016 - maintenant Spécialisé en produit Microsoft
    Office 365
    SharePoint (2007, 2013, 2016)

  • Air France KLM - IT Project Manager & Junior engineer

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Support au management des escales internationales au sein de la direction commerciale et opérationnelle
    - Reporting via tableaux de bords et planning
    - Analyses de besoins, définition de cahier des charges
    - Etudes clientèle et analyse de données opérationnelles, puis mise en place de plan d’actions
    - Participation aux négociations et aux évènements commerciaux
    Chef de projet IT junior
    - Développement d’un site WEB de gestion sur SharePoint (400 pages). Coordination et déploiement du projet à l’international.
    - Création d’un plan de communication, de e-Learning et formation du personnel (150 personnes)
    - Gestion des habilitations et sécurité des SI
    - Déplacement à l'International
    particularité du poste: basé à Paris(75%) et Amsterdam(25%)

  • SNCF - Stagiaire ingénieur

    2014 - 2014 "élaboration d'un plan de veille MOE travaux"
    Conception et réalisation d’un plan de veille des travaux de signalisation ferroviaire pour les phases travaux. Chantier Franco Suisse :
    - Audits de chantiers ferroviaires
    - Vérifications, étalonnage et mise en service d’installations.
    - Management de la qualité et de la sécurité.

  • SNCF - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2013 INFRA SNCF
    Service d’expertise pour les installations électriques et informatiques du territoire Sud-Est français.
    - Pilotage de prestations (supervision des livrables)
    - Contrôle opérationnel: Etat des lieux pour la maintenance par thermographie Infrarouge
    - Etude et maitrise de la thermographie infrarouge puis formation des agents opérationnels

  • Eletrofrio refrigeracao - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010 satge ouvrier et découverte de l'industrie au Brésil (Curitiba)

Formations

  • Paris Dauphine University

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Master of Science

    Paris Dauphine University: Master of International Business and Project Management with focus on New Communication Technology Projects.
    Stratégie, finance d’entreprise, marketing digital, comptabilité, communication, cross cultural, change, lean & project management, systèmes d’information et e-commerce

  • National University Of Singapore (Singapore)

    Singapore 2013 - 2013 (Computer science, Electro-mechanic, Supply Chain, Electronics, Management,
    Computing, Renewable energies)
    (1 semester exchange)
    University Projects

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 2011 - 2014 ingénieur génaraliste

    Master of engineering. Mention Génie Electrique
    Informatique, SupplyChain, Electronique, Management, Energie renouvelable, Télécommunication et Electromécanique

  • INSA De Lyon

    Lyon 2009 - 2011 classe PREPARATOIRE

    filière internationale orientée vers l'amérique latine

