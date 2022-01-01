Majdi BOUHLEL

Business Engineer, Electrical Engineer & Project Manager



Graduated from Génie Electrique INSA de Lyon & graduated from the Master of International Business and New Technology projects of Paris Dauphine.



I am really active and entrepreneurship, I like new experiences in order to make my own choices. I know my limits, moreover my studies forged a perfectionist personality, I am an organized and rational person, I always measure and take reasonable risks. Thanks to my adventures around the world, I learned how to control my stress. I learned to deal with people in a professional way but also to make my daily work experience as friendly as possible. From a professional side, I need to feel useful in my work, personal accomplishment goes through my work accomplishment, indeed I feel satisfied when I provide a good quality deliverables.



Education at INSA de Lyon, general engineer skills + Electro-mecanics, computing, industrial processes, Electronics, NCT.



Education at Dauphine: Strategy and IT strategy, Digital Marketing, corporate finance, cross cultural management, communication, change management, lean management, project management, Information systems and e-commerce



Mes compétences :

PL7Pro

C/C++

Microsoft office

JAVA

management of quality and security

intercultural management

Supply Chain

Microsoft SharePoint

Gestion de projet

Microsoft Office SharePoint Designer