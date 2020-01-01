Thibaud VINCENDON

Directeur financier et commercial accompli, trilingue (français, anglais, espagnol) avec plus de 10 ans d'expérience en banque, cabinet d’audits et au sein d’entreprises majeures du monde énergétique.
Je suis actuellement à la recherche d’un poste de manager dans le domaine financier et commercial.
Mes compétences :
Management
Budget et Controlling
GNL
Pétrole
BOSIET
Direction financière
Gaz naturel
Business development
Audit financier
Segregation of duties
Négociation commerciale
Assurance
Audit
Audit interne
Direction commerciale
Contrôle financier
Finance
SAP R/3
Energie
Négociation contrats
Ethique
Normes comptables internationales IAS/IFRS
Audit externe
Négociation de contrat
Internal Audit
Private Equity
International Financial Reporting
Budgets & Budgeting
Financial Management
Financial Statements/Financial Reports
Forecasting
Managerial Skills > Team Management
Process Improvement
Profit and Loss Accounts
Project Management
Relationship Management Balance Sheets analysis
Risk Management
financial services experience
SAP ERP
SAP IS RE