Thibaud VINCENDON

Directeur financier et commercial accompli, trilingue (français, anglais, espagnol) avec plus de 10 ans d'expérience en banque, cabinet d’audits et au sein d’entreprises majeures du monde énergétique.

Je suis actuellement à la recherche d’un poste de manager dans le domaine financier et commercial.



Mes compétences :

Management

Budget et Controlling

GNL

Pétrole

BOSIET

Direction financière

Gaz naturel

Business development

Audit financier

Segregation of duties

Négociation commerciale

Assurance

Audit

Audit interne

Direction commerciale

Contrôle financier

Finance

SAP R/3

Energie

Négociation contrats

Ethique

Normes comptables internationales IAS/IFRS

Audit externe

Négociation de contrat

Internal Audit

Private Equity

International Financial Reporting

Budgets & Budgeting

Financial Management

Financial Statements/Financial Reports

Forecasting

Managerial Skills > Team Management

Process Improvement

Profit and Loss Accounts

Project Management

Relationship Management Balance Sheets analysis

Risk Management

financial services experience

SAP ERP

SAP IS RE