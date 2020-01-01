Menu

Thibaud VINCENDON

  • Membre du conseil de surveillance SCPI PFO2
  • Perial
En résumé

Directeur financier et commercial accompli, trilingue (français, anglais, espagnol) avec plus de 10 ans d'expérience en banque, cabinet d’audits et au sein d’entreprises majeures du monde énergétique.
Je suis actuellement à la recherche d’un poste de manager dans le domaine financier et commercial.

Mes compétences :
Management
Budget et Controlling
GNL
Pétrole
BOSIET
Direction financière
Gaz naturel
Business development
Audit financier
Segregation of duties
Négociation commerciale
Assurance
Audit
Audit interne
Direction commerciale
Contrôle financier
Finance
SAP R/3
Energie
Négociation contrats
Ethique
Normes comptables internationales IAS/IFRS
Audit externe
Négociation de contrat
Internal Audit
Private Equity
International Financial Reporting
Budgets & Budgeting
Financial Management
Financial Statements/Financial Reports
Forecasting
Managerial Skills > Team Management
Process Improvement
Profit and Loss Accounts
Project Management
Relationship Management Balance Sheets analysis
Risk Management
financial services experience
SAP ERP
SAP IS RE

Entreprises

  Perial - Membre du conseil de surveillance SCPI PFO2

    Autre | 2020 - maintenant La stratégie d'investissement de PFO2 consiste à se positionner sur des immeubles de bureaux et des biens professionnels à vocation durable. Elle se matérialise notamment par le choix d'immeubles neufs basse consommation ou par la réalisation de travaux sur les immeubles anciens visant à obtenir de bonnes performances énergétiques.

  • Neptune Energy - Commercial Manager North Africa Asia Pacific (France)

    Paris (75000) 2019 - maintenant Supervision des activités commerciales, des négociations et de la gestion des accords commerciaux pour les actifs et les projets de Neptune Energy en Afrique du Nord, en Australie et en Indonésie.

    Responsable des aspects commerciaux pour les projets de Business Development en Indonésie (contrats, market intelligence).

  • Neptiune Energy - CFO and Commercial Manager (Indonesie)

    Jakarta 2018 - 2019 Je travaille essentiellement sur l'actif majeur du groupe en Indonésie, le champ d'exploration de Muara Bakau / Jangkrik (Capex de 4 milliards de dollars).

    ► Directeur Financier du bureau Indonésien basé à Jakarta, responsable du suivi financier des actifs d'exploration et de production, ainsi que des activités financières du bureau local (comptabilité, budget, reporting, impôts, relations avec les associés des licences gazières et les administrations locales).

    ► Responsable commercial pour les négociations des contrats de vente de Gas/GNL de nos licences avec des clients Indonésiens et internationaux.
    J'ai participé à la négociation et à la signature de 3 contracts majeurs en 2017 pour un total de 6 milliards de dollars.

    ► Responsable finance/commercial pour les projets de business développement en Indonésie (achat/cession d'actifs)

    ► Responsable Ethique du bureau Indonésien en charge de la communication et de l’application des politiques d’Ethique d’ENGIE. Je suis également responsable de tous les sujets liés aux risques de fraude et de corruption.

  • Engie - CFO and Commercial Manager (Indonesie)

    Jakarta 2015 - 2018 Je travaille essentiellement sur l'actif majeur du groupe en Indonésie, le champ d'exploration de Muara Bakau / Jangkrik (Capex de 4 milliards de dollars).

    ► Directeur Financier du bureau Indonésien basé à Jakarta, responsable du suivi financier des actifs d'exploration et de production, ainsi que des activités financières du bureau local (comptabilité, budget, reporting, impôts, relations avec les associés des licences gazières et les administrations locales).

    ► Responsable commercial pour les négociations des contrats de vente de Gas/GNL de nos licences avec des clients Indonésiens et internationaux.
    J'ai participé à la négociation et à la signature de 3 contracts majeurs en 2017 pour un total de 6 milliards de dollars.

    ► Responsable finance/commercial pour les projets de business développement en Indonésie (achat/cession d'actifs)

    ► Responsable Ethique du bureau Indonésien en charge de la communication et de l’application des politiques d’Ethique d’ENGIE. Je suis également responsable de tous les sujets liés aux risques de fraude et de corruption.

  • Engie - Directeur du Control Interne (Chili)

    Santiago du Chili 2012 - 2015 ► Responsable de la planification et de l'exécution des audits internes du groupe, en charge de la formalisation, révision et amélioration des procédures et des politiques du groupe afin de réduire et limiter les risques.
    ► Création et suivi des matrices de risque de l'entreprise (Processus de production, risques financiers et comptables, légaux, assurances, Health & safety).
    ► Suivi des risques lors des projets de construction (Choix des fournisseurs, élaboration des contrats, règles de sécurité, comptabilisation des frais liés au projet)
    ► Responsable des assurances de la filiale (dégâts matériels de l'usine, responsabilité civile, risques lors des constructions, risques sismiques etc.)

    ► Gestion de projets:
    - Développement de l’ERP au sein de GNLM (SAP R/3): modules FI-CO, MM, PM, SD
    - Réorganisation du département d’achats et de logistique
    - Création d’une politique de séparation des tâches (SOD)

  • Ey (ernst & Young) - Expert IFRS (Chili)

    Santiago du Chili 2011 - 2012 ► Audit de différents groupes énergétiques en IFRS (AES Gener, Codelco).
    ► Analyses techniques en IFRS: réalisation de memos techniques pour les équipes d’audit et les clients de l'entreprise, support aux auditeurs pour les questions portant sur les normes IFRS
    ► Préparation et présentation des formations IFRS pour les assistants et senior d’audit (groupes de 50 personnes

  • Ey (ernst & Young) - Auditeur Financier Sernior

    Luxembourg 2008 - 2011 ► Audit des comptes, valorisation d’actifs, préparation et analyse de rapports financiers et comptables, identification des risques financiers, calcul des impôts, consolidation pour d'importants fonds immobiliers et socitetes de Private Equity (Carlyle, Lonestar).
    ► Mission de 5 mois en conseil de fusion / acquisition suite au rapprochement de Fortis bank Luxembourg et BNP Paribas

Formations

  • ESADE - Business School (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2020 - maintenant PMD

    L'objectif principal du PMD est d'accélérer le développement professionnel des participants, leur permettant d'acquérir des compétences stratégiques, de gestion et de management en entreprise pour leur permettre d'assurer des postes de direction.
    En partenariat avec HEC Paris.

  • Athens University Of Economics And Business (AUEB) (Athènes)

    Athènes 2006 - 2007 Master 1

    Annee de MAster 1 en echange universitaire (Erasmus)

  • IESEG, School Of Management

    Lille 2003 - 2008 Master of Finance

    Master 2 spécialisé en finance.
    Mémoire de fin d’études: “Le rôle des fonds souverains après la crise des Subprimes”

  • Université Bordeaux 3 Montaigne

    Pessac 2001 - 2003 Deug

Réseau