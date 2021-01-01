Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thibault DEMANGE
Ajouter
Thibault DEMANGE
responsable d'exploitation
SNCTP - ERM
responsable d'exploitation
Dole
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SNCTP - ERM
- Responsable d'exploitation
Production | Dole (39100)
2020 - maintenant
SNCTP
- Ingénieur Études / Travaux Canalisations
2008 - maintenant
Formations
EI CESI Cesfa BTP
Nanterre
2008 - 2011
Ingénieur Travaux Publics par alternance
IUT Génie Civil Lyon 1
Villeurbanne
2006 - 2008
DUT Génie Civil
Lycée Gustave Eiffel
Dijon
2002 - 2006
BAC S - Sciences de l'ingénieur + Math Sup
Réseau
Christophe JERÔME
David BROUILLOUX
Dimitri PERROUX
Etienne MOLLIER
Henda TANDIA
Mbina EDDY
Paul BEPOIX
Sébastien CARITTE
Société PROFILA
Vrd And CO