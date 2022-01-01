Retail
Thibault DUPIN
Thibault DUPIN
REIMS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hotel Grand XIV - RESORT TRUST
- Emploi saisonnier
maintenant
Chaîne d'hôtels de luxe au Japon (île de Naruto)
Société Générale
- Responsable Commercial Entreprises
PARIS
2015 - maintenant
Société générale
- Chargé d'Affaires Entreprises, Responsable Animation du Marché Entreprises
PARIS
2011 - 2015
Société générale
- Responsable d'Agence
PARIS
2007 - 2011
- Développement de l'activité commerciale
- Management d'une équipe commerciale
- Gestion et suivi des objectifs
- Développement du portefeuille client
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management Tours-Poitiers
Tours
2004 - 2007
Spécialisation Négociations d'affaires
Réseau
Alice BURBAUD-JUDÉAUX
Arthur DUVERGER
Augustin MARCOTTE DE QUIVIERES
Christophe THOMAS
Damien LAVENU
Edouard THEL
Gregory MAURICE
Guillaume CRUSEM
Pauline LE DOUR (CHOPLIN)
Thomas FOUQUET
