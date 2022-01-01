Menu

Thibault DUPIN

REIMS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Hotel Grand XIV - RESORT TRUST - Emploi saisonnier

    maintenant Chaîne d'hôtels de luxe au Japon (île de Naruto)

  • Société Générale - Responsable Commercial Entreprises

    PARIS 2015 - maintenant

  • Société générale - Chargé d'Affaires Entreprises, Responsable Animation du Marché Entreprises

    PARIS 2011 - 2015

  • Société générale - Responsable d'Agence

    PARIS 2007 - 2011 - Développement de l'activité commerciale
    - Management d'une équipe commerciale
    - Gestion et suivi des objectifs
    - Développement du portefeuille client

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :