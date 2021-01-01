Retail
Thibault LEMARRE
Thibault LEMARRE
Lille
En résumé
Mes compétences :
- développement (front & back)
- gestion de projets informatiques
Caisse d'Epargne Nord France Europe
- Conseiller de Clientèle
Lille
2014 - maintenant
Lemarre Thibault
- Courtier mandataire d'assurances
2013 - 2014
Maniez
- Apprenti commercial
2011 - 2013
CFPB
Lille
2015 - maintenant
CERTIFICATION DE L'AUTORITÉ DES MARCHÉS FINANCIERS
AMF
SIADEP
Lens
2011 - 2013
Brevet Technicien Supérieur
Antoine NEDELLEC
Belinda VEZILIER
Bertrand WALLON
Florent LOGEZ
Satelec (Viry-Châtillon)
Groupe SIADEP
Hugues PAUSIER
Olivier SOLAZZO
Thibaut GAVORY
Thierry MICHEL
Thomas GORNIKOWSKI