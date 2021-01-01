Thierry BOUTTE

Ambitious Engineering Manager with extensive experience in many fields, including , IT, Product Design, R&D, Planning, Quality, Maintenance, Engineering Services and Logistics. Strong understanding of company organisation easily identifying improvements and efficiencies, with a keen eye for cost reductions. I am familiar with all computer applications including, spreadsheets, databases, both as user and designer. I am an excellent communicator at all levels adapting my management style with ease as the situation presents. I effectively develop the skills of those around me, delegating and instilling responsibility in order to reach targets expeditiously.
Mes compétences :
Anglais
Anglais courant
Base de données
Directeur technique
ERP
EXCEL WORD POWER POINT
Facility management
Logistique
Maintenance
Management
Métrologie
Microsoft Excel word
Microsoft Office pack
Microsoft Power point
Physique
Qualité
Senior management
Technique
Microsoft Access