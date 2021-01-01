Menu

Thierry BOUTTE

LILLE

En résumé

Ambitious Engineering Manager with extensive experience in many fields, including , IT, Product Design, R&D, Planning, Quality, Maintenance, Engineering Services and Logistics. Strong understanding of company organisation easily identifying improvements and efficiencies, with a keen eye for cost reductions. I am familiar with all computer applications including, spreadsheets, databases, both as user and designer. I am an excellent communicator at all levels adapting my management style with ease as the situation presents. I effectively develop the skills of those around me, delegating and instilling responsibility in order to reach targets expeditiously.

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Anglais courant
Base de données
Directeur technique
ERP
EXCEL WORD POWER POINT
Facility management
Logistique
Maintenance
Management
Métrologie
Microsoft Excel word
Microsoft Office pack
Microsoft Power point
Physique
Qualité
Senior management
Technique
Microsoft Access

Entreprises

  • SATO France - Directeur Technique Europe

    2016 - maintenant

  • SATO France - Directeur Technique France

    2010 - 2010 Directeur Technique France et chargé de mission Stratégie Service Europe

  • NOVOSTRAT Ltd - Ingenieur planneur

    2008 - 2009 Planification production, ressources, magasins etc....

  • TOSHIBA (filiales) - Directeur technique

    2002 - 2008 Management SAV, Logistique, Service client, Organisation,
    Gestion budget
    Membre du CODIR

  • Kleber filiale MICHELIN - Technicien R&D

    1989 - 2000 Developpement nouveau produit
    Developpement bases de données
    Management du laboratoire mecanique du caoutchouc
    Management du laboratoire d'essais physiques sur produit fini
    Management de la qualite et metrologie des laboratoires physiques

Formations

  • Cesi (Villey Les Nancy)

    Villey Les Nancy 2000 - 2002 Generaliste

    54 - Formation pour adulte generaliste orientée, sciences fondamentales, informatique mais également humaines. Technique liées au management des hommes en entreprise.

  • Centre Etudes Supérieures Industrielles CESI

    Villers Lès Nancy 2000 - 2002 Informatique et management industriel

  • IUT De Metz (Metz)

    Metz 1981 - 1982 DUT