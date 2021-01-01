Menu

Thierry BRINGEL

Vélizy-Villacoublay

Entreprises

  • Altran Technologies - Consultant

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2000 - maintenant

  • Valeo - Responsable logistique

    Paris 1998 - 2000

Formations

  • ESTIA ECOLE SUPERIEURE DES TECHNOLOGIES INDUSTRIELLES AVANCEES (Bidart)

    Bidart 1995 - 1997 Ingénieur en Organisation et Gestion Industrielle Diplôme franco espagnol effectué en partenariat avec l’école d’ingénieur de Bilbao

