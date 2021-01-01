Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry BRINGEL
Ajouter
Thierry BRINGEL
Vélizy-Villacoublay
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Altran Technologies
- Consultant
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2000 - maintenant
Valeo
- Responsable logistique
Paris
1998 - 2000
Formations
ESTIA ECOLE SUPERIEURE DES TECHNOLOGIES INDUSTRIELLES AVANCEES (Bidart)
Bidart
1995 - 1997
Ingénieur en Organisation et Gestion Industrielle Diplôme franco espagnol effectué en partenariat avec l’école d’ingénieur de Bilbao
Réseau
Bernard BESSEAU
Christophe HUBY
Cindy GODIN
Jean-Claude ZAGO
Jean-Philippe BIANCO
Jean-Philippe LE MEUR
Eiffage Construction (Vélizy-Villacoublay)
Stéphane LE BELLER
Thierry PENOTY
Valérie VOEGELIN
Xavier DUVAL