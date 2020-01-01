Menu

Thierry DELAHAYE

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Saipem - Innovation & Technology Development

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2015 - maintenant

  • IFP Training - Formateur

    2012 - 2014

  • Ferroenergy - Directeur Technique

    2011 - 2014 http://www.ferroenergy.com

  • Mines Paristech - Attaché de Recherche

    2009 - 2014

  • Petroplus Raffinage Reichstett - Crude Supply Optimiser

    2008 - 2008

  • Shell (Compagnie Rhénane de Raffinage) - Economic Model Coordinator & JointVenture Manager

    2006 - 2008

  • Shell (Compagnie Rhénane de Raffinage) - Oil Movements Technologist

    2005 - 2006

  • Total Exploration & Production Nederland - Production Support Engineer

    2003 - 2005

  • Total Exploration & Production - Process Engineer

    COURBEVOIE 2002 - 2003

Formations

Réseau