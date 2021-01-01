Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Thierry GREGOIRE
Thierry GREGOIRE
Romanèche-Thorins
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
De Lumière et De Couleurs
- Photographe
Romanèche-Thorins (71570)
2021 - maintenant
Chambre d'hôtes en Beaujolais
- Propriétaire Exploitant
2017 - maintenant
FCA Motor Village Lyon
- Directeur
2014 - 2018
FCA Motor Village Lille
- Directeur
2009 - 2014
FCA Motor Village Lille
- Responsable Administratif et Financier
2005 - 2009
Thierry GREGOIRE | Photographe
- Auteur Photographe
2002 - maintenant
Ets Guy Marin
- Responsable Administratif et Financier
1993 - 2001
Thery Laloy Loisirs Créatifs SA
- Responsable Comptable
1991 - 1993
CGI Finance
- Comptable
Marcq-en-Barœul
1988 - 1990
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Beatrice HOISNE
Dominique RODIER
Hélène HOLVOET
Kristie SANDRA
Groupe Tenor (Serris)
Laurent PICOT
Mangin CHARLES
Michel MORENO
Nadine BEASCHE
Ophélie NAUDIN
Stephane BRENNE