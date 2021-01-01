Menu

Thierry LUTTER

FERRAND

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Michelin - Responsable de comptes secteur

    FERRAND maintenant

  • BNP Paribas Lease Group - Attaché Commercial

    Paris maintenant

  • MFP MICHELIN

    FERRAND maintenant

  • Groupe Massa - Directeur Régional (Dept 83/04/05 et Mandelieu)

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau