Thierry LUTTER
Thierry LUTTER
FERRAND
Michelin
- Responsable de comptes secteur
FERRAND
maintenant
BNP Paribas Lease Group
- Attaché Commercial
Paris
maintenant
MFP MICHELIN
FERRAND
maintenant
Groupe Massa
- Directeur Régional (Dept 83/04/05 et Mandelieu)
2009 - maintenant
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Troyes
2004 - 2007
ESC Troyes
Troyes
2004 - 2007
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESC Troyes
Troyes
2004 - 2007
marketing
Institution Notre Dame
Toulon
2002 - 2004
Bts commerce international
Anthony VANDERO
Charles BARACH
Elodie PASSERAT
Esther ESCOFFIER
Geraldine JIPPE
Jean-Charles HARANG
Jean-Claude RAZZINI
Jean-Etienne CONCHE
Mathieu LIENHARDT
Ombeline LEQUIEN