Thierry MARTIN

Chief Operating/Technology Officer



=> Accomplished and result-driven professional with versatile experience in various facets of industrial operations.



=> Excel at handling and organising multicultural and multifunctional cooperations. Proven success in developing and implementing effective strategies to meet and exceed client expectations/satisfaction. Proven expertise in devising and deploying robust processes, road maps, and plans to optimise working efficiency and business performance. Expert at forging and nurturing professional relationships with clients and stakeholders at all levels leveraging interpersonal communication skills. Multilingual communicator native in French, and fluent in English along with basic working understanding of German.



Highlights of Expertise

- Business Line Management

- Team Leadership

- Product Line Management

- Quality Assurance & Risk Management

- Staff Development

- Product Oriented Research & Development

- Business Development

- Industrial Vision

- Strategic Partnership Development

- Continuous Process Improvement

- Profit & Loss Management

- Relationship Management

- Strategy Planning & Execution

- Industrial Bid & Contract Management