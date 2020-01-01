Thierry MARTIN

-
HENSOLDT / Nexeya
- Senior Development Manager
Direction générale | Plaisir - Ile-de-France
2018 - 2020
In my role as Senior Development Manager:
⇨ I steered end-to-end functions involved in solution enhancement and production transfer to cater strategic changes with minimal disruption by formulating Top scenarios with high precision for export contracts. I administered functions relating to innovation and strategic partnership development. I engaged and collaborated cross-functionally with French national, European, and foreign industries/institutions, including Safran, EDA, EC, DGA, GICAT, and NATO. I acted as Operational Point of Contact (OPC) of Nexeya company toward the French MoD in the frame of Nexeya acquisition by Hensoldt ensuring French MoD keeps endorsement for Nexeya to be part of French Defence industry. I oversaw day-to-day activities including leading and implementing technical projects, coordinating production line preparation, and managing points of failure.
⇨ Highlights of key Contributions:
• Developed counter-UAV jammer concept as part of the whole Hensoldt counter-UAV portfolio.
• Signed strategic partnership with product participant enabling increased affordability and market visibility.
• Devised and endorsed Hensoldt France product portfolio within 6 institutional players in the European Air and Defence industry.
• Created and proposed industrial value-added solutions based on HENSOLDT Group embedded electronics for Defence product portfolio.
-
Aibus DS / HENSOLDT
- Business Line Manager / COO
2017 - 2018
Senior Program Manager, HENSOLDT (Prev. Airbus DS EBS) acquired by KKR Europe investment fund, 1,2 B EUR turnover, 4300 employees, GE/FR/RSA/UK
IFF and Datalink Product Line director, Élancourt (France) - Taufkirchen and Ulm (Germany),
* Management of military radiocommunication program and product portfolios in the French and German legal entities (80 M EUR cumulated turnover), customers DGA, BAAINBw, Airbus, MBDA, UK MoD, OCCAR
* Hierarchical Management of 60 persons including project management, bid management, engineering, procurement, quality assurance
* Operational management of transitory divestment phase of Airbus DS EBS GmbH and Airbus DS EBS SAS activities - Management of staff-turnover and organisational changes on French and German sites - Active contribution to successful site transfer to the new French facilities of Plaisir - implementation of the « 100-day plan » Lean process within Hensoldt Sensors GmbH
* Hensoldt France : role of Operational Point of Contact (OPC) in the frame of implementation of classified-site protection and monitoring by French MoD
* Hensoldt France : implementation of new autonomous industrial business management system (BMS) based on product life cycle and a Lean methodology certified with ISO 9001(2015) / AQAP 2110(2016)
-
Cassidian / Airbus DS
- Program Manager & Manager of military radiofrequency Datalink Programs
Blagnac
2008 - 2016
Program Manager, Cassidian/Airbus DS, Manager of military radiofrequency Datalink Programs,
* Direct Management of 10 project leaders, project portfolio management in the French and German legal entities (90 M EUR cumulated turnover), customers Airbus, MBDA, Rheinmetall Defence Electronics
* R&T/R&D development of a new generation high datarate datalink product Lygarion® for UAV, missiles and military air/ground/sea platforms, successful amortization of investment, Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 3 to 7 achieved, including product branding, commercial trademark and patent registration
* Over hundred bids managed in response to national and export calls
* Head of 4-nation (FR-UK-GE-SP) Airbus DS internal R&T radiocommunication project LoS-BLoS, definition of an Intellectual Property shared TRL 3-4 architecture for multi-purpose airborne wideband communication
-
EADS DS
- Project Manager
2001 - 2008
Project Manager, EADS DS, Montigny (Ile-de-France region),
Project manager in the domain of line-of-sight radiofrequency datalink for UAV, Matra S2I -EADS group,
* Project and contract management for the Harfang MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) UAV for French Air Force, Management of schedule, performance achievement, interaction with customer, project turnover 9 M EUR , project completed
* Management of a multi-skill industrial development 15-person team, subcontractor development contract, German-French partnership and coordination with Israeli industrial company
-
ATDI
- Project Manager
1998 - 2001
ATDI, startup FR/UK/USA, 30 employees
Project and Product management of radio-planning software,
* Design and development of fast algorithms for software suites Warfare, ICS Telecom and ICS Map Server, new customers acquired the spectrum management software ICS Manager, leading theoretical and practical trainings for export customers, frequent travels (UK, Switzerland, RSA, Croatia, Bosnia, USA, Morocco, Israel, Singapore)