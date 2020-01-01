Menu

Thierry MARTIN

  • Senior Development Manager
  • HENSOLDT / Nexeya
  • Senior Development Manager

Plaisir - Ile-de-France

En résumé

Chief Operating/Technology Officer

=> Accomplished and result-driven professional with versatile experience in various facets of industrial operations.

=> Excel at handling and organising multicultural and multifunctional cooperations. Proven success in developing and implementing effective strategies to meet and exceed client expectations/satisfaction. Proven expertise in devising and deploying robust processes, road maps, and plans to optimise working efficiency and business performance. Expert at forging and nurturing professional relationships with clients and stakeholders at all levels leveraging interpersonal communication skills. Multilingual communicator native in French, and fluent in English along with basic working understanding of German.

Highlights of Expertise
- Business Line Management
- Team Leadership
- Product Line Management
- Quality Assurance & Risk Management
- Staff Development
- Product Oriented Research & Development
- Business Development
- Industrial Vision
- Strategic Partnership Development
- Continuous Process Improvement
- Profit & Loss Management
- Relationship Management
- Strategy Planning & Execution
- Industrial Bid & Contract Management

Entreprises

  • HENSOLDT / Nexeya - Senior Development Manager

    Direction générale | Plaisir - Ile-de-France 2018 - 2020 In my role as Senior Development Manager:
    ⇨ I steered end-to-end functions involved in solution enhancement and production transfer to cater strategic changes with minimal disruption by formulating Top scenarios with high precision for export contracts. I administered functions relating to innovation and strategic partnership development. I engaged and collaborated cross-functionally with French national, European, and foreign industries/institutions, including Safran, EDA, EC, DGA, GICAT, and NATO. I acted as Operational Point of Contact (OPC) of Nexeya company toward the French MoD in the frame of Nexeya acquisition by Hensoldt ensuring French MoD keeps endorsement for Nexeya to be part of French Defence industry. I oversaw day-to-day activities including leading and implementing technical projects, coordinating production line preparation, and managing points of failure.
    ⇨ Highlights of key Contributions:
    • Developed counter-UAV jammer concept as part of the whole Hensoldt counter-UAV portfolio.
    • Signed strategic partnership with product participant enabling increased affordability and market visibility.
    • Devised and endorsed Hensoldt France product portfolio within 6 institutional players in the European Air and Defence industry.
    • Created and proposed industrial value-added solutions based on HENSOLDT Group embedded electronics for Defence product portfolio.

  • Aibus DS / HENSOLDT - Business Line Manager / COO

    2017 - 2018 Senior Program Manager, HENSOLDT (Prev. Airbus DS EBS) acquired by KKR Europe investment fund, 1,2 B EUR turnover, 4300 employees, GE/FR/RSA/UK
    IFF and Datalink Product Line director, Élancourt (France) - Taufkirchen and Ulm (Germany),
    * Management of military radiocommunication program and product portfolios in the French and German legal entities (80 M EUR cumulated turnover), customers DGA, BAAINBw, Airbus, MBDA, UK MoD, OCCAR
    * Hierarchical Management of 60 persons including project management, bid management, engineering, procurement, quality assurance
    * Operational management of transitory divestment phase of Airbus DS EBS GmbH and Airbus DS EBS SAS activities - Management of staff-turnover and organisational changes on French and German sites - Active contribution to successful site transfer to the new French facilities of Plaisir - implementation of the « 100-day plan » Lean process within Hensoldt Sensors GmbH
    * Hensoldt France : role of Operational Point of Contact (OPC) in the frame of implementation of classified-site protection and monitoring by French MoD
    * Hensoldt France : implementation of new autonomous industrial business management system (BMS) based on product life cycle and a Lean methodology certified with ISO 9001(2015) / AQAP 2110(2016)

  • Cassidian / Airbus DS - Program Manager & Manager of military radiofrequency Datalink Programs

    Blagnac 2008 - 2016 Program Manager, Cassidian/Airbus DS, Manager of military radiofrequency Datalink Programs,
    * Direct Management of 10 project leaders, project portfolio management in the French and German legal entities (90 M EUR cumulated turnover), customers Airbus, MBDA, Rheinmetall Defence Electronics
    * R&T/R&D development of a new generation high datarate datalink product Lygarion® for UAV, missiles and military air/ground/sea platforms, successful amortization of investment, Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 3 to 7 achieved, including product branding, commercial trademark and patent registration
    * Over hundred bids managed in response to national and export calls
    * Head of 4-nation (FR-UK-GE-SP) Airbus DS internal R&T radiocommunication project LoS-BLoS, definition of an Intellectual Property shared TRL 3-4 architecture for multi-purpose airborne wideband communication

  • EADS DS - Project Manager

    2001 - 2008 Project Manager, EADS DS, Montigny (Ile-de-France region),
    Project manager in the domain of line-of-sight radiofrequency datalink for UAV, Matra S2I -EADS group,
    * Project and contract management for the Harfang MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) UAV for French Air Force, Management of schedule, performance achievement, interaction with customer, project turnover 9 M EUR , project completed
    * Management of a multi-skill industrial development 15-person team, subcontractor development contract, German-French partnership and coordination with Israeli industrial company

  • ATDI - Project Manager

    1998 - 2001 ATDI, startup FR/UK/USA, 30 employees
    Project and Product management of radio-planning software,
    * Design and development of fast algorithms for software suites Warfare, ICS Telecom and ICS Map Server, new customers acquired the spectrum management software ICS Manager, leading theoretical and practical trainings for export customers, frequent travels (UK, Switzerland, RSA, Croatia, Bosnia, USA, Morocco, Israel, Singapore)

Formations

  • IRDC Association, Institut Pour La Recherche Et Le Développement Du Contrôle Cérébral

    Paris 2005 - 2010 Certificate of proficiency in Vittoz psychotherapy

    Member of Vittoz IRDC association, Institut pour la recherche et le développement du contrôle cérébral
    * Certificate of proficiency in Vittoz psychotherapy
    * Aid relationship practitioner

  • Paris-Sud 11 University

    Orsay 1993 - 1997 Doctor of Philosophy

    PhD in Digital Signal Processing, Laboratoire des Signaux et Systèmes - Groupe Problèmes Inverses, First Class Honours
    * Thesis research area : Developing MAP (Maximum a Posteriori) estimator solution implementing GNC (Graduated non-Convexity) fast algorithm for the non-linear ill-posed inverse problem of EIT (Electrical Impedance Tomography) imagery using FEM (Finite Element Model)

  • Cergy-Pontoise University

    Cergy Pontoise 1992 - 1993 Post-Graduate Diploma

    Postgraduate diploma (DEA), Signal and Image Processing
    Université de Cergy-Pontoise

  • ENSEA (Ecole Nationale Supérieure De L'Electronique Et De Ses Applications)

    Cergy Pontoise 1990 - 1993 Engineer Degree

    General and applied electronics engineering

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel