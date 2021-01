Jean-Marc LEON

I worked with clients from a wide range of industries in diverse geographic and cultural settings. I have worked with clients in France, Belgium, Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, United Kingdom, Russia, Finland, India, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco and Saudi Arabia from the aviation, automotive, chemicals, construction, agro-food, food industry and beverages, metals, nuclear utilities, pharma and petroleum industries.



I am doing leadership coaching with more than 250 supervisors, managers and leaders, administering individual 360-degree Leadership Diagnostic Instruments to measure leaders’ leadership practices and styles, helping leaders interpret their leadership assessment results and creating personal safety leadership development plans, and providing coaching to help leaders excel in their focus areas including improving their departmental safety performance.



I am helping organisation’s reshape their organisational cultures and safety climates.The implementations of BBS (DEKRA's BAPP® technology) and the team work development done with leaders have been credited by hourly workers and leaders alike with helping organisations reduce injuries. When there is difficult relationships between workers, supervision and management, the main benefits and outcomes is to make significant improvement into the dialogue, feedback ability and communication between workers and leadership, particularly around safety.



My notable success is about achieving several implementations first full incident-free years and developing sites’ leaders forward their own safety performance’s role.



What I like better in my job is to hear such kind of feedback from sites’s leaders: “Since I have started giving positive feedback to my team members I have observed clear changes in their behaviours and motivation”.



Leadership

Audit

project management

industrial maintenance

Management of team members and supervisors

Leadership Development

ISO 14001 Standard

Conseil

Sécurité

Gestion de projet

Conduite du changement