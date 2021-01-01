Thierry MONTEFUSCO

Environnement :
Windows (NT, XP, 2000, 2003,2008r2), Novell, ArcServe.
AS/400 (OS/400, HMC,BRMS, VISION/ORION, TBT/400,OPENFAX,ARCAD,INFOLOG)
Langage de programmation:
VB, VBscript, RPG III, CL
Outils de gestion de projets:
MS Project, Excel
SGBD :
DB2, SQL, DB2 WebQuery
Méthode de conception :
Merise (Notions), Arcad (gestion de programmes et de développement)
Serveurs d’applications :
Websphère 6.0 (formé), CITRIX (notions)
Gestion des postes :
PCAnywhere, Dameware, VNC, LANDesk Management, Ghost, TrueImage
Gestion de réseau départementaux :
Matériel CISCO (gestion locale)
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Serveurs Microsoft
Analyste Exploitation Iseries AS/400
Pas de formation renseignée