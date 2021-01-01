Menu

Thierry MONTEFUSCO

Lyon

En résumé

Environnement :
Windows (NT, XP, 2000, 2003,2008r2), Novell, ArcServe.
AS/400 (OS/400, HMC,BRMS, VISION/ORION, TBT/400,OPENFAX,ARCAD,INFOLOG)

Langage de programmation:
VB, VBscript, RPG III, CL

Outils de gestion de projets:
MS Project, Excel

SGBD :
DB2, SQL, DB2 WebQuery

Méthode de conception :
Merise (Notions), Arcad (gestion de programmes et de développement)

Serveurs d’applications :
Websphère 6.0 (formé), CITRIX (notions)

Gestion des postes :
PCAnywhere, Dameware, VNC, LANDesk Management, Ghost, TrueImage

Gestion de réseau départementaux :
Matériel CISCO (gestion locale)

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Serveurs Microsoft
Analyste Exploitation Iseries AS/400

Entreprises

  • Partialis Consulting - Administrateur système

    Lyon 2016 - maintenant • Gestion et administration des iSéries et serveurs 2008 R2/2012 pour l’application client-serveur IKOS
    • Installation des versions, des services packs et correctifs des versions IKOS
    • Exploitation et paramétrages des exploitations clients.

    Environnement technique: OS/400, HMC, BRMS, CL, Veeam backup, vmWare, Windows server 2008/2012, Citrix, IKOS

  • Expectra - Administrateur système

    Saint-Denis La Plaine Cedex 2015 - 2016 • Gestion et administration des iSéries et serveurs 2008 R2/2012 pour l’application client-serveur IKOS
    • Installation des versions, des services packs et correctifs des versions IKOS
    • Exploitation et paramétrages des exploitations clients.

    Environnement technique: OS/400, HMC, BRMS, CL, Veeam backup, vmWare, Windows server 2008/2012, Citrix, IKOS

  • GROUPAGORA - Administrateur systeme

    PARIS 2011 - 2015 Administration et pupitrage des systèmes AS/400
    Gestion de l'outil BRMS (sauvegarde)
    Gestion de l'outil haute disponibilité VISION/ORION
    Programmation et gestion de versions (ARCAD)

  • Osiatis/expectra - Technicien

    2009 - 2010 •Assistance aux utilisateurs
    •Maintenance et dépannage (sur site ou à distance)
    •Déploiement postes de travail et périphériques
    •Encadrement de techniciens

  • ALLIANCE SUPPORT SERVICES pour Pole-emploi - Technicien / Administrateur

    2007 - 2009 •Administration des serveurs et postes de travail
    •Déploiement de matériel (serveurs, postes de travail, imprimantes)
    •Gestion de projets (déploiement matériel et agences), planification
    •Re-câblage de baies informatiques

  • Groupama d'Oc - Technicien / administrateur

    Balma 1990 - 2007 •Assemblage, paramétrage et gestion de serveurs (NT4, W2k, W2k3)
    •Administration Active Directory, paramétrage et mise en service de l’environnement d’impression et de messagerie (Lotus Notes)
    •Montage, maintenance et dépannage de PC (2000, XP)
    •Suivi et résolutions des incidents, assistance aux utilisateurs (niv. 2).
    •Formation des utilisateurs (poste de travail, bureautique > pack Office)
    •Prise de contrôle à distance sur incidents ou assistance.
    •Gestion et administration AS/400 (niveau officier de sécurité), changement de version, exploitation et administration du système, programmation (CL,RPG III).
    •Gestion de pabx Alcatel
    •Gestion des fournisseurs.
    •Création et modification de tableaux statistiques d’entreprise
    •Gestion et paramétrage du progiciel commercial de l’entreprise pour l’ensemble de la région de GOC. (OCTAVE – outil commercial de tarification et d’aide à la vente)
    •Utilisation et création de bases de données ACCESS.

Formations

