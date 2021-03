With more than 15 year of experience in Department management, production set-up, branch implementation, I have had the opportunity to move to China.

A great experience in a great country!



Open-minded, always willing to learn, I fit with new challenges.



Mes compétences :

Lean IT

OEM

International

Industrie

Amélioration continue

Direction générale

Qualité

Chine

Gestion de projet

Management

China

SMED

Plasturgie