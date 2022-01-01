Menu

Thierry PEIXOTO

Paris

En résumé

CERTIFICATIONS
- 70-410 Installing and Configuring Windows Server 2012
- 70-411 Administering Windows Server 2012

COMPETENCES SPECIFIQUES
- Virtualisation
- Packaging
- Scripting
- Gestion de Projets
- Support Serveur N3

CONNAISSANCES TECHNIQUES
- Systèmes : Windows Server 2000 / 2003 / 2008 / 2012 (Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, GPO)
- SCCM 2007 et 2012
- Scripting Powershell 3.0
- Messageries : Exchange 2003 / 2010, Lotus Domino Server
- Logiciels de sauvegarde : Time Navigator, Acronis, Tivoli Storage Manager, Symantec Backup Exec 12, Arc Serve
- Logiciels/Outils : Powershell, Lotus Notes, Outlook, Citrix Metaframe, TSE, Domino Server, Novell, PCAnywhere, DameWare, VNC, Radmin, TeamViewer, LogMeIn, Batch et VBS (notions)

COMPETENCES FONCTIONNELLES :
- Création et déploiement de Packages (SCCM)
- Automatisation des tâches récurrentes (Scripting)
- Gestion de Projets (Migration Serveurs)
- Création de demandes de changements
- Participations aux réunions de projet ou de point hebdomadaire de service
- Management d’une équipe d'administrateurs systèmes.
- Rédaction des procédures.
- Répartition des tâches à effectuer au sein de l’équipe
- Compte-rendu divers

FORMATION
2015 : System Center 2012 Configuration Manager (SCCM)
2015 : Powershell 3.0 : Automatiser l'Administration Windows
2014 : Configuration, Gestion et résolution des problèmes de Microsoft Exchange 2010
2013: Conception d'une infrastructure et des services active directory WS 2008
2012 : VMware Vsphere 5 : install, configure and manage
2003 : Formation Microsoft Implémentation d’une infrastructure Réseau Windows 2000
2002 : Formation TCP/IP – Protocole IP, administration et exploitation des réseaux IP
1999/2001 : BTS Informatique de Gestion
1999 : Baccalauréat Professionnel de Comptabilité

Mes compétences :
VMWare
Administration système
Technicien informatique
Remedy
Windows PowerShell
SCCM
Administration Windows 2008
Time Navigator
Nagios
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Exchange 2010

Entreprises

  • AS INTERNATIONAL GROUP - Ingénieur Système

    Paris 2009 - maintenant FRANFINANCE (Mars 2014 - Aujourd'hui)
    - Administration Windows (Création de comptes, Groupes, Partage et Sécurité, DNS, DHCP, GPO ...)
    - Socle SCCM (Création et Déploiement de Packages)
    - Automatisation des tâches récurrentes (Scripting Powershell), mise en place de nouveaux scripts, modification et amélioration des existants
    - Virtualisation sous VMWare (Vsphere Client 5.0 et 5.5)
    - Administration de la Messagerie (Exchange 2003 et 2010, Lotus Domino Server)
    - Maintien de la sécurité de l'infrastructure (Antivirus : Symantec / Sophos, WSUS)
    - Gestion de la Sauvegarde / Restauration (Time Navigator, Acronis)
    - Migration de Serveurs (Applicatifs, TS, ...) Windows Serveur 2K3 à Windows Serveur 2K8 R2
    - Supervision et Monitoring des Serveurs avec EON
    - Support N3 Poste de Travail (Windows XP et Seven)


    --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


    BNP PARIBAS (Novembre 2009 - Mars 2014)
    - Gestion d’un parc de plus de 4500 serveurs (agences et infrastructures) sous Windows serveur 2003/2008
    - Gestion des incidents serveurs niveau 2, via BMC Remedy
    - Gestion des demandes clients via Delphes
    - Supervision materiel / logiciel des Serveurs via TNG (Unicenter Map), Insight Manager (HP), IBM Director (IBM) Dell Open Manage (Dell)
    - Build de serveurs à distance via Altiris ou en Data Center
    - Plan de Refresh de 700 serveurs (gestion de projet)
    - Codage de flux CFT / Support CFT
    - Gestion / Build de machines virtuelles via Vsphere Client (VMware)
    - Restauration de données via TSM ou Robocopy
    - Vérification / Relance des sauvegardes SQL
    - Gestion de réservation d’IP sous Infoblox (DNS, DHCP, …)
    - Mise à jour documentaire / Création de procédures
    - Gestion de projets : Mise en place de planning, coordination, suivi de mise en œuvre
    - Responsable Organisationnel de Service

    Environnement Technique : Active Directory, Windows Server 2003/2008, Wmware, Altiris, CFT, Supervision (TNG, Insight, Director), TSM, Infoblox, Excel, Notes…

  • OZITEM - Chargé de Sites

    Levallois-Perret 2004 - 2009 MERCEDES-BENZ
    - Administration serveur (création de compte utilisateurs, groupes, Droits sur les données, GPO, …)
    - Mise en production de serveurs de fichiers
    - Migration d’un domaine AD 2000 à 2003
    - Sauvegarde journalière des données
    - Support Succursales (niveau 2)
    - Gestion des incidents avec CISM
    - Supervision avec Nagios
    - Gestion du parc informatique avec GLPI
    - Maintien de scripts de démarrage en fichier batch
    - Mise en place d’un routeur et recodage IP des postes
    - Test des applications et des GPO dans un environnement VMware
    - Réalisation de documentation à destination du Support niveau 1

    Environnement Technique : Windows Server 2000/2003, Windows XP, Lotus Notes, PC Anywhere

