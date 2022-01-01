Thierry PEIXOTO

CERTIFICATIONS

- 70-410 Installing and Configuring Windows Server 2012

- 70-411 Administering Windows Server 2012



COMPETENCES SPECIFIQUES

- Virtualisation

- Packaging

- Scripting

- Gestion de Projets

- Support Serveur N3



CONNAISSANCES TECHNIQUES

- Systèmes : Windows Server 2000 / 2003 / 2008 / 2012 (Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, GPO)

- SCCM 2007 et 2012

- Scripting Powershell 3.0

- Messageries : Exchange 2003 / 2010, Lotus Domino Server

- Logiciels de sauvegarde : Time Navigator, Acronis, Tivoli Storage Manager, Symantec Backup Exec 12, Arc Serve

- Logiciels/Outils : Powershell, Lotus Notes, Outlook, Citrix Metaframe, TSE, Domino Server, Novell, PCAnywhere, DameWare, VNC, Radmin, TeamViewer, LogMeIn, Batch et VBS (notions)



COMPETENCES FONCTIONNELLES :

- Création et déploiement de Packages (SCCM)

- Automatisation des tâches récurrentes (Scripting)

- Gestion de Projets (Migration Serveurs)

- Création de demandes de changements

- Participations aux réunions de projet ou de point hebdomadaire de service

- Management d’une équipe d'administrateurs systèmes.

- Rédaction des procédures.

- Répartition des tâches à effectuer au sein de l’équipe

- Compte-rendu divers



FORMATION

2015 : System Center 2012 Configuration Manager (SCCM)

2015 : Powershell 3.0 : Automatiser l'Administration Windows

2014 : Configuration, Gestion et résolution des problèmes de Microsoft Exchange 2010

2013: Conception d'une infrastructure et des services active directory WS 2008

2012 : VMware Vsphere 5 : install, configure and manage

2003 : Formation Microsoft Implémentation d’une infrastructure Réseau Windows 2000

2002 : Formation TCP/IP – Protocole IP, administration et exploitation des réseaux IP

1999/2001 : BTS Informatique de Gestion

1999 : Baccalauréat Professionnel de Comptabilité



Mes compétences :

VMWare

Administration système

Technicien informatique

Remedy

Windows PowerShell

SCCM

Administration Windows 2008

Time Navigator

Nagios

Microsoft Exchange 2007

Microsoft Exchange 2010