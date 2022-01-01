Thierry PEIXOTO

CERTIFICATIONS
- 70-410 Installing and Configuring Windows Server 2012
- 70-411 Administering Windows Server 2012
COMPETENCES SPECIFIQUES
- Virtualisation
- Packaging
- Scripting
- Gestion de Projets
- Support Serveur N3
CONNAISSANCES TECHNIQUES
- Systèmes : Windows Server 2000 / 2003 / 2008 / 2012 (Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, GPO)
- SCCM 2007 et 2012
- Scripting Powershell 3.0
- Messageries : Exchange 2003 / 2010, Lotus Domino Server
- Logiciels de sauvegarde : Time Navigator, Acronis, Tivoli Storage Manager, Symantec Backup Exec 12, Arc Serve
- Logiciels/Outils : Powershell, Lotus Notes, Outlook, Citrix Metaframe, TSE, Domino Server, Novell, PCAnywhere, DameWare, VNC, Radmin, TeamViewer, LogMeIn, Batch et VBS (notions)
COMPETENCES FONCTIONNELLES :
- Création et déploiement de Packages (SCCM)
- Automatisation des tâches récurrentes (Scripting)
- Gestion de Projets (Migration Serveurs)
- Création de demandes de changements
- Participations aux réunions de projet ou de point hebdomadaire de service
- Management d’une équipe d'administrateurs systèmes.
- Rédaction des procédures.
- Répartition des tâches à effectuer au sein de l’équipe
- Compte-rendu divers
FORMATION
2015 : System Center 2012 Configuration Manager (SCCM)
2015 : Powershell 3.0 : Automatiser l'Administration Windows
2014 : Configuration, Gestion et résolution des problèmes de Microsoft Exchange 2010
2013: Conception d'une infrastructure et des services active directory WS 2008
2012 : VMware Vsphere 5 : install, configure and manage
2003 : Formation Microsoft Implémentation d’une infrastructure Réseau Windows 2000
2002 : Formation TCP/IP – Protocole IP, administration et exploitation des réseaux IP
1999/2001 : BTS Informatique de Gestion
1999 : Baccalauréat Professionnel de Comptabilité
Mes compétences :
VMWare
Administration système
Technicien informatique
Remedy
Windows PowerShell
SCCM
Administration Windows 2008
Time Navigator
Nagios
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Exchange 2010
