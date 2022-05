Thierry ROQUES

I am a Senior Manager Landscape-Architect with 20 years’ experience, four of which in the Middle East.

Throughout my career, I have been working as Design Manager, Director and Site Manager, and on a very wide variety of projects.



My landscape designs were awarded in several competitions for their inventiveness and innovative style. I delivered as well mega and emblematic projects in Europe, Africa and Middle East.

Based on my education and my wide professional experience, my skills encompass horticulture, Landscape- Architecture, Urban Design/Planning and History of Garden, Landscape and Heritage. This complete professional profile allows me to proceed with a holistic approach that shapes designs in order to reflect the relationship between people, space and context.

As for project implementation, I have perfect knowledge of all the steps, from the inception of a project throughout its construction till the handover. In addition, I have a strong experience of the landscape site supervision phase and maintenance practice.



My design philosophy is strongly based on designing within context of the local environment, respecting the 'Genius Loci' of the site, striving for excellence and sustainability in all my projects, and aiming to achieve solutions that meet the highest standards.



Mes compétences :

Management des équipes

Représentation de l'entreprise

Pilotage des projets

Pilotage des réponses aux appels d'offres

Audit

Master Planning et Landscape design

tender documents

site supervision

Management

Microsoft Office

Autocad

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe