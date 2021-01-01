Thierry RUAULT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rouen
Bonjour mr Mangot vincent epoux de Mme Mangot Benedicte 46 ans née le 08/08/1973 domicilié à Bonsecours 76240
http://copainsdavant.linternaute.com/p/benedicte-mangot-ducrou-15136271
Je désirais m"entretenir avec vous.
11dbpc@orange.fr
Cordialement
Mes compétences :
5S
Assembly Lines
Commodities
FMECA
ISO 900X Standard
Internal Audit
Invoicing > Issuing Invoices
Lean Manufacturing
Project Management
IBM AS400 Hardware
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
TPM
Audit interne
Analyser et améliorer les performances
Audit qualité
Amélioration continue
Recherche de panne
Recherche documentaire
Devis
Norme ISO 9001
Facturation
Norme ISO 14001
Gestion administrative
Gestion des stocks
Gestion du personnel
Gestion de la production
Pas de contact professionnel