Thierry SADRY

EXPERIENCES :

= > Emplois : Conseiller de Clientèle Professionnels [3 ans], Responsable d'Agence [3 ans 4 mois] puis Chargé d'Affaires Entreprises (en cours).

= > Stages : Marketing/Etudes : Produit/Veille concurrentielle & benchmarking (10 mois) / Commerce International : Import/Export (4 mois)[cumulé = 14 mois].

= > Apprentissage : Consultant Junior [1 an].



DIPLOMES :

= > Master 2 MBC : Master In Business Consulting (DEA 128), Paris IX Dauphine (Mention AB):

Approche Conseil, Stratégie, Management & Organisation, SI, ERP, CRM, Six Sigma (lean);

= > Master 1 International Management, ICD Paris (Mention B) :

Commerce International, Marketing, Etudes, Management & Organisation, Contrôle de Gestion, Finance ;

= > Master 1 Management du Commerce et de la Distribution, IMD Lille II :

Management, CRM, Satisfaction & Fidélisation, Gestion Opérationnelle, Logistique.



Mémoire de recherche sur "Comment faire avancer la veille au rythme du développement ?" : comment optimiser les outils de veille (aspect process) ; comment manager la veille(aspects humains, stratégiques).



LANGUES VIVANTES :

= > Anglais : score TOEIC = 845 / TOEFL = 569 ;

= > Espagnol : bon niveau (professionnel & personnel)



POSTES D'INTERET :

= > COMMERCE / MARKETING / FINANCE / BANQUE ET ASSURANCE :

* Responsable d'Agence Importante / Groupe, Manager d'un centre de profits/coûts, Chef des Ventes = > postes de management

* Chargé d'Affaires Entreprises expert

= > CONSEIL : Marketing/Ventes, Management & Organisation, PME/création d'entreprise

= > Poste à l'international (conseil, commerce, marketing, finance).



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Commerce International

Marketing

PME

Organisation

Management

Chef de Produit