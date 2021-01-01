Menu

Thierry SADRY

PARIS

En résumé

EXPERIENCES :
= > Emplois : Conseiller de Clientèle Professionnels [3 ans], Responsable d'Agence [3 ans 4 mois] puis Chargé d'Affaires Entreprises (en cours).
= > Stages : Marketing/Etudes : Produit/Veille concurrentielle & benchmarking (10 mois) / Commerce International : Import/Export (4 mois)[cumulé = 14 mois].
= > Apprentissage : Consultant Junior [1 an].

DIPLOMES :
= > Master 2 MBC : Master In Business Consulting (DEA 128), Paris IX Dauphine (Mention AB):
Approche Conseil, Stratégie, Management & Organisation, SI, ERP, CRM, Six Sigma (lean);
= > Master 1 International Management, ICD Paris (Mention B) :
Commerce International, Marketing, Etudes, Management & Organisation, Contrôle de Gestion, Finance ;
= > Master 1 Management du Commerce et de la Distribution, IMD Lille II :
Management, CRM, Satisfaction & Fidélisation, Gestion Opérationnelle, Logistique.

Mémoire de recherche sur "Comment faire avancer la veille au rythme du développement ?" : comment optimiser les outils de veille (aspect process) ; comment manager la veille(aspects humains, stratégiques).

LANGUES VIVANTES :
= > Anglais : score TOEIC = 845 / TOEFL = 569 ;
= > Espagnol : bon niveau (professionnel & personnel)

POSTES D'INTERET :
= > COMMERCE / MARKETING / FINANCE / BANQUE ET ASSURANCE :
* Responsable d'Agence Importante / Groupe, Manager d'un centre de profits/coûts, Chef des Ventes = > postes de management
* Chargé d'Affaires Entreprises expert
= > CONSEIL : Marketing/Ventes, Management & Organisation, PME/création d'entreprise
= > Poste à l'international (conseil, commerce, marketing, finance).

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Commerce International
Marketing
PME
Organisation
Management
Chef de Produit

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Chargé d'Affaires Entreprises

    PARIS 2015 - maintenant Gestion et développement d'un portefeuille de clients entreprise : 67 groupes de clients pour un PNB de 1.020 k sur 12 mois glissants.
    Entreprises réalisant un CA compris entre 1,5 et 300 M€.
    1 Adjointe partagée entre 3 portefeuilles de chargés d'affaires.

  • Société Générale - Responsable d'Agence

    PARIS 2011 - 2015 Manager d'une équipe composée de 4 portefeuilles et un accueil (2600 comptes privés actifs et 115 PRO/PME / PNB 1,9M€/an, RN 1M€/an / 85M€ de collecte, 30M€ d'encours) en pilotant l'activité commerciale / conformité des opérations / financière / satisfaction / risques et engagements du point de vente en :

    - Développant le fonds de commerce et le portefeuille confiés par le biais de la prospection et la recommandation active ;
    - Portant une attention permanente à la qualité des prestations et au niveau de satisfaction ;
    - Animant, motivant et accompagnant les collaborateurs de l'équipe et développer leurs compétences ;
    - Conseillant les clients et prospects sur les produits et services adaptés ;
    - Assurant le suivi du risque de crédit et de contrepartie ;
    - Veillant à la conformité des opérations réalisées dans l'agence.

    Agence labellisée "Qualité et Satisfaction" en 2014.

    Nombreux challenges commerciaux individuels et collectifs gagnés.

  • Société Générale - Conseiller de Clientèle, gamme Professionnels

    PARIS 2008 - 2011 Conseiller de Clientèle, gamme Professionnels (artisans, commerçants, professions libérales, TPE/PME):
    - Gestion des débiteurs, des engagements et du risque ;
    - Développement du portefeuille existant, prospection ;
    - Analyse de liasses fiscales et rebond commercial ;
    - Financements MLT(concours, LOA, leasing) et CT (facilités de caisse, escompte, factoring) ;
    - Gestion d'un portefeuille professionnel gavec une double relation (180 PM pro et comptes privés patrimoniaux) ;
    - Conseils à la création, au développement et à la cession d'entreprises, conseils en fiscalité et en gestion de patrimoine.

  • CSC France - Consultant

    maisons alfort 2007 - 2008 Consultant sur l'outil SAP, progiciel de gestion intégrée.
    Formation aux principaux modules SAP (FI, CO, SD, MM, PP, WM).

    Missions réalisées pour les clients :
    - Marie (plats cuisinés) ;
    - Saint Hubert (beurre).
    Sur les module FI - CO : Tests d'intégration, mise à jour des procédures utilisateurs, gestion des autorisations, suivi du développement, mise à jour de matrices de pilotage des projets (en phase de recette) ;

    pour le client :
    - Go Sport (retail)
    Sur la version SAP Retail: support utilisateur (en phase de post-démarage de projet)puis formalisation de processus.

  • Bouygues - Chargé d'études

    2007 - 2007 Chargé d'études de faisabilité :
    - maintenance industrielle sur les régions Nord et Ouest de la France ;
    - développement durable pour le label Eco Bleu : pompes à chaleur, panneaux rayonnants, panneaux solaires, puits canadiens / provençaux, domotique.

    Pour le compte de directeurs Industrie / Maintenance de Quille, filiale de Bouygues BTP (Région Nord & Normandie.

    Etudes de marché puis de faisabilité avec contacts d'opérationnels et prospection commerciale.

  • Renault - Chargé d'Analyse de l'Environnement, de la Concurrence et des Marchés

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2006 Chargé d'Analyse de l'Environnement, de la Concurrence et des Marchés au sein du Service Environnement, Prestations, Innovations du Produit, Technocentre Renault.
    Cellule de veille concurrentielle.

    Travail en collaboration avec les chefs de Produit Amont :
    - Multimédia (navigation, audio) ;
    - Sécurité (active & passive) ;
    - Prospective (concepts cars, nouvelles énergies) ;
    - IHM (volants, climatisation) ;
    - International (Mercosur, Euromed, Europe, Moyen-Orient);
    - Gammes (I1, I2, M1, M2, M2S).

    Réalisation d'un mémoire de recherche : "Comment faire avancer la veille au rythme du développement ?"

    Formation aux progiciels DRI, Jato Dynamics.

  • La Lavande - Assistant Import-Export

    2004 - 2004 Stage de 3 mois réalisé dans la Baie de San Francisco, CA, USA.

    - Achats ;
    - Suivi des stocks ;
    - Préparation et participation aux salons professionnels "California Gift Show" et "San Francisco Intl Gift Fair" ;
    - Dédouanement ;
    - Ventes sur salons en B2B, en anglais.

  • Starplast - Assistant Export

    maisons alfort 2004 - 2004 Assistant du Directeur Export

    Etudes de marché, prise de RDV, négociation (B2B / B2C), liasses douanières

Formations

