Thierry SADRY

EXPERIENCES :
= > Emplois : Conseiller de Clientèle Professionnels [3 ans], Responsable d'Agence [3 ans 4 mois] puis Chargé d'Affaires Entreprises (en cours).
= > Stages : Marketing/Etudes : Produit/Veille concurrentielle & benchmarking (10 mois) / Commerce International : Import/Export (4 mois)[cumulé = 14 mois].
= > Apprentissage : Consultant Junior [1 an].
DIPLOMES :
= > Master 2 MBC : Master In Business Consulting (DEA 128), Paris IX Dauphine (Mention AB):
Approche Conseil, Stratégie, Management & Organisation, SI, ERP, CRM, Six Sigma (lean);
= > Master 1 International Management, ICD Paris (Mention B) :
Commerce International, Marketing, Etudes, Management & Organisation, Contrôle de Gestion, Finance ;
= > Master 1 Management du Commerce et de la Distribution, IMD Lille II :
Management, CRM, Satisfaction & Fidélisation, Gestion Opérationnelle, Logistique.
Mémoire de recherche sur "Comment faire avancer la veille au rythme du développement ?" : comment optimiser les outils de veille (aspect process) ; comment manager la veille(aspects humains, stratégiques).
LANGUES VIVANTES :
= > Anglais : score TOEIC = 845 / TOEFL = 569 ;
= > Espagnol : bon niveau (professionnel & personnel)
POSTES D'INTERET :
= > COMMERCE / MARKETING / FINANCE / BANQUE ET ASSURANCE :
* Responsable d'Agence Importante / Groupe, Manager d'un centre de profits/coûts, Chef des Ventes = > postes de management
* Chargé d'Affaires Entreprises expert
= > CONSEIL : Marketing/Ventes, Management & Organisation, PME/création d'entreprise
= > Poste à l'international (conseil, commerce, marketing, finance).
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Commerce International
Marketing
PME
Organisation
Management
Chef de Produit