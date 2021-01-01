Menu

Thierry SALES

ORGEVAL

En résumé

33 ans d’expérience au niveau international dans les systèmes d’information. Expérimenté dans l’encadrement d’équipes aussi bien opérationnelles que projets ou méthode et qualité. Bonne compréhension des besoins utilisateurs avec mise en place de solutions adaptées. Excellent relationnel facilitant les contacts avec les partenaires internes et externes à l’entreprise. Flexible et volontaire dans un domaine informatique en constante évolution. Français : langue maternelle; Anglais : courant; Espagnol : notions de base.

Spécialités : People Management, Service Management, Project Management
Ouvert à toute nouvelle opportunité !

33 years of people management experience in setting-up and leading IS/IT teams both in a start-up and mature environment. Strong background in aligning IT strategy to business objectives, and implementing through technical and organizational programs. 20 year experience in ITIL and 2 years as Account Manager for Corporate Accounts. Strong experience in IT and business process outsourcing with local and international service providers.

Specialties: People Management, Service Management, Project Management
Stay tuned to any opportunity!

Mes compétences :
ITIL
Manager
Service Management

Entreprises

  • Fruition Partners a DXC Company - Practice Partner

    2017 - maintenant ServiceNow Practice Partner

  • Aspediens - Deputy Managing Director

    La Garenne Colombes 2016 - 2016

  • Aspediens - Professional Services Director

    La Garenne Colombes 2013 - 2016 En charge de la planification et mise en oeuvre des solutions cloud dans le domaine de la gouvernance et la gestion de l'IT. Intégrateur privilégié de ServiceNow au niveau Européen.

  • Galeries Lafayette - Operations Manager

    Paris 2012 - 2013

  • Galeries Lafayette - Gestionnaire des Processus (ITIL)

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • Philip Morris International - IS Manager

    Lausanne 2001 - 2011 • Responsable qualité et méthode (2007 – présent)
    Amélioration du support et de la qualité des services IS auprès des utilisateurs finaux par :
    - Le développement et l’implémentation d’un modèle de support global des services générant une baisse significative du nombre d’incidents (-30%).
    - La migration des processus service management existants vers ITIL v3 avec sélection, installation et déploiement d’un nouvel outil de service desk (service-now.com) pour 3500 informaticiens et 45000 utilisateurs finaux.
    - La mise en place d’un catalogue de services destinés aux utilisateurs.
    - La négociation avec les clients des contrats de sous-traitance (SLA) et des niveaux opérationnels associés (OLA) avec les équipes informatiques.

    • Responsable projet outsourcing et Clients (2005 – 2007)
    Evolution du portefeuille clients et réduction des coûts informatiques par :
    - Le management d’un program d’outsourcing et la coordination avec succès du transfert de 600 services en 29 mois, impliquant plus de 100 informaticiens, vers l’outsourcer sélectionné.
    - Le contrôle et la réduction des coûts pour les clients par la rationalisation de l’infrastructure technique (mutualisation).
    - La communication, par la mise en place de SharePoint, sur l’avancement des projets et des changements fonctionnels ou techniques pour 110 filiales PMI à travers le monde.

    • Responsable centre de support (2003 - 2005)
    Amélioration du support envers les filiales Philip Morris par :
    - La mise en place d’une équipe mondiale de support 1er niveau (30 personnes) opérant 24h/24h « follow the sun ».
    - Le recrutement, la formation, le coaching de l’équipe afin d’améliorer leur compétences personnelles et techniques et ainsi augmenter le taux de résolution des incidents au premier niveau de 3% à 30%.

    • Responsable qualité et méthode (2001 - 2003)
    Implémentation de normes et standards de qualité pour la société par :
    - La définition et l’installation de processus, procédures et instructions Service Management suivant le Framework ITIL v2 avec sélection et installation d’un outil de service desk (HP-Openview Service desk).
    - Le déploiement de ces processus et des outils associés, incluant les aspects formation, auprès des filiales PMI à travers le monde induisant une réduction significative des coûts opérationnels (ex : meilleur gestion des changements, du suivi des incidents, du suivi de l’infrastructure technique (CMDB)...)

  • Mondelēz International - Responsable Systèmes et Exploitation

    CLAMART 1991 - 2001 • Responsable Systèmes et Exploitation (1999 - 2001)
    Responsable du budget IS ainsi que des stratégies techniques. Encadrement des équipes techniques et opérations (15 personnes). Amélioration de la qualité, du support et de la disponibilité des systèmes d’information par la sélection et l’implémentation d’outils opérationnels (ex : Control-M, Patrol, NetIq) et de solutions de DRP. Installation du premier système SAP R3 pour l’entreprise.

    • Responsable Exploitation et Qualité (1997 - 1999)
    Encadrement d’une équipe d’exploitation avec pour objectif l’assurance d’un support 24h/24h des systèmes de l’entreprise. Mise en place de points de contrôles pour garantir le respect des normes et standards lors du développement, de l’installation et de l’exploitation des services informatiques.

    • Ingénieur Systèmes (1991 - 1997)
    Garant de la maintenance et de l’évolution des systèmes Mainframe, AS400 et UNIX en ligne avec les stratégies Business de l’entreprise.
    Support auprès des départements informatiques et utilisateurs lors des installations et mises à jour des différents logiciels et progiciels.

  • Altran - Ingénieur Consultant

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1989 - 1991 Rédaction des cahiers des charges et des dossiers de conception détaillée.
    Mise en place des normes et standards.
    Conseils, support fonctionnel et technique sur le progiciel SAP durant les phases d’implémentation auprès de différentes sociétés (Valéo, Bosch, Jacobs-Suchard).

  • E.X.I (FR) - Ingénieur Consultant

    1987 - 1989 Responsable d’une équipe de 5 consultants en mission chez CITROEN afin de développer et mettre en place les systèmes logistiques de l’entreprise.

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Analyste Programmeur

    Rueil Malmaison 1981 - 1987 Développement et maintenance de divers systèmes d’information pour PSA

Formations

Réseau

