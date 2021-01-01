Thierry SALES

33 ans d’expérience au niveau international dans les systèmes d’information. Expérimenté dans l’encadrement d’équipes aussi bien opérationnelles que projets ou méthode et qualité. Bonne compréhension des besoins utilisateurs avec mise en place de solutions adaptées. Excellent relationnel facilitant les contacts avec les partenaires internes et externes à l’entreprise. Flexible et volontaire dans un domaine informatique en constante évolution. Français : langue maternelle; Anglais : courant; Espagnol : notions de base.



Spécialités : People Management, Service Management, Project Management

Ouvert à toute nouvelle opportunité !



33 years of people management experience in setting-up and leading IS/IT teams both in a start-up and mature environment. Strong background in aligning IT strategy to business objectives, and implementing through technical and organizational programs. 20 year experience in ITIL and 2 years as Account Manager for Corporate Accounts. Strong experience in IT and business process outsourcing with local and international service providers.



Specialties: People Management, Service Management, Project Management

Stay tuned to any opportunity!



Mes compétences :

ITIL

Manager

Service Management