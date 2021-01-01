Menu

Thierry SAUNIER

LE MEUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Lotus Notes/Domino
Microsoft Windows
TCP/IP
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Citrix Winframe
VMware
UNIX
Token Ring
PC Hardware
Novell Netware
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Mac OS X
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Help Desk
Ethernet
Workstation
Veritas Backup Exec
VMware Client
Time Navigator
Switches HP
Sun Solaris
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 3.x
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft DOS
McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator
HP ProCurve Networking
GroupWise
GPO
GCOS
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
DBase
Citrix Metaframe
Cisco Switches/Routers
COBOL
CA ArcServe
AD

Entreprises

  • Spie Infogerance et Service - Technicien Support Informatique

    2011 - maintenant Technicien Support Informatique pour Spie Infoservices ( CDI )
    Clients: INERIS

    * Support technique auprès des utilisateurs

    Environnement technique: équipe de 4 techniciens , 800 PCs

  • Manpower - Technicien/Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    Nanterre cedex 2006 - 2011 Missions d'Intérim pour Manpower, Expectra ,OptimaTT
    Clients: Webhelp, Poclain-Hydraulics, Crédit Foncier, JSP International, Groupe Evonik-Rexim, Vente-Privée.com, Unilever, Sanofi-Aventis

    * Administration des Serveurs ;
    * Support technique niv 1 à 3 auprès des utilisateurs ;
    * Collaboration avec les équipes informatiques européennes

    * Projet de changement d'Infrastructure Réseau :
    Coupure de l'accès Internet local, création de VLANs, suppression de la DMZ et routage des flux internet vers les équipements réseaux allemands

    * Projet de Migration des Serveurs:
    Bascule des 2 Serveurs Notes vers 2 nouveaux Serveurs physiques, virtualisation de Serveurs, jointure de la Foret Rexim à la Foret Evonik, redéfinition des GPOs

    * Informatisation de 2 entrepôts :
    Mise en place de l'Infrastructure informatique (FO, cuivre, bornes Wifi), installation et paramétrage de Switches avec création de VLANs, installation et paramétrage des postes de travail (PC,imprimantes code barre et réseaux) , supervision de 2 Techniciens Micros Réseaux

    * Support technique niv1 & 2 après migration ;
    * Migration du parc utilisateur (organisation du Déploiement , masterisation des nouveaux PCs , sauvegarde des anciens PCs , mise en place des nouveaux matériels et réintégration des éléments personnels ;

  • Maison RICHARD - Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2003 - 2006 Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux Maison RICHARD (CDI)
    * Mise en Place et Administration des Serveurs Windows, Citrix et Domino
    * Changement de toute l'infrastructure LAN (remplacement de Token-Ring par Ethernet)
    * Supervision du Réseau
    * Intégration de nouveaux sites
    * Gestion du Parc
    * Support Technique

    Environnement technique: 20 Sites nationaux, 10 Serveurs Windows 2000, Domino, ferme Citrix, Intranet /DMZ/Extranet, 170 PC, 100 Clients Légers

  • SODIAAL - Adjoint au Responsable Micro Nord

    Paris 1999 - 2003 * Formation et Supervision des Techniciens ;
    * Définition des Procédures d'exploitation et des Masters ;
    * Relation avec les fournisseurs ;
    * Gestion du Parc ;
    * Mise en Place et Administration des Serveurs Windows et Notes ;
    * Support Technique

    Environnement technique: équipe de 7 techniciens, 30 Serveurs NT/W2000, 1500 PC

  • LSI Logic - Technicien/Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    Ariana 1996 - 1999 Environnement technique: 45 PC, 30 Stations SUN, 4 Serveurs NT et Unix

  • Banque PARIBAS - Technicien Micro

    1991 - 1996 Environnement technique: 2500 PC en Token-Ring puis Ethernet

  • GIFAC - Analyste Programmeur

    1990 - 1991 Environnement technique: DBASE IV, COBOL, GCOS7

Formations

Réseau

