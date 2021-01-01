Retail
Thierry SPIEGEL
Thierry SPIEGEL
STUCKANGE
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Stuckange
Entreprises
RSystems SAS
- Responsable Info & Télécom
2000 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Electricité Et De Mécanique (Nancy)
Nancy
1984 - 1987
Informatique Industrielle
