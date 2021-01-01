Retail
Thierry STAFOGGIA
Thierry STAFOGGIA
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Immobilier
Entreprises
SCORPIO INVEST
- Gérant
1997 - maintenant
Toutes opérations immobilières
Achat, rénovation et vente d'immeubles "en bloc" ou "à la découpe"
Promotion immobilière
Lotissements
ATELIERS BON SECOURS
- Gérant
1979 - 1997
Formations
ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE COMMERCE EXTERIEUR
Courbevoie
1975 - 1978
Réseau
Esce ALUMNI
Franz DEHAN
Michel HUELLOU
Philippe JAILLETTE
Pierre LORCY
