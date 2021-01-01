Thierry THIESSON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines
Management :
• Presales service team leader
• Team management in order to obtain a commercial proposal
Project management :
• Manage project team (15 peoples)
• Presales and delivery project management
• Risk analysis, scheduling and cost control, project leadership
Marketing :
• Service product manager
• Business planning
• Development of phoning script with a telesales organization
• Animation of the channel sales partner
Sales :
• Build of It infrastructure dealing with storage and server in single or multi site configuration
• Build of implementation project
• Writing service and product proposal
• Proposal presentation to the customer to convince him
• Lead the engagement of the HP society in the answer of the RFP
• Contracting with the customer
Mes compétences :
Project management
Storage HP DELL
Proposal Management
Architecte informatique
Avant vente