Thierry THIESSON

Management :

• Presales service team leader

• Team management in order to obtain a commercial proposal



Project management :

• Manage project team (15 peoples)

• Presales and delivery project management

• Risk analysis, scheduling and cost control, project leadership



Marketing :

• Service product manager

• Business planning

• Development of phoning script with a telesales organization

• Animation of the channel sales partner



Sales :

• Build of It infrastructure dealing with storage and server in single or multi site configuration

• Build of implementation project

• Writing service and product proposal

• Proposal presentation to the customer to convince him

• Lead the engagement of the HP society in the answer of the RFP

• Contracting with the customer



Mes compétences :

Project management

Storage HP DELL

Proposal Management

Architecte informatique

Avant vente