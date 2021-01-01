Menu

Thierry THIESSON

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Management :
• Presales service team leader
• Team management in order to obtain a commercial proposal

Project management :
• Manage project team (15 peoples)
• Presales and delivery project management
• Risk analysis, scheduling and cost control, project leadership

Marketing :
• Service product manager
• Business planning
• Development of phoning script with a telesales organization
• Animation of the channel sales partner

Sales :
• Build of It infrastructure dealing with storage and server in single or multi site configuration
• Build of implementation project
• Writing service and product proposal
• Proposal presentation to the customer to convince him
• Lead the engagement of the HP society in the answer of the RFP
• Contracting with the customer

Mes compétences :
Project management
Storage HP DELL
Proposal Management
Architecte informatique
Avant vente

Entreprises

  • Dell - Consultant en solution d'infrastructure

    MONTPELLIER 2012 - maintenant Accompagnement des commerciaux en clientèle
    Détection de projets en avant-vente
    Réponse à appels d'offre
    Design d'architectures informatiques
    Présentation et soutenance en clientèle

  • Hewlett packard - Technical account manager

    COURTABOEUF 2008 - 2012 Technical Account manager for Veolia Environnement (datacenter : 7 M Euros), Bouygues Telecom and Carrefour groupe.
    Responsible for the quality and effectiveness of the service for the customer.
    Organise the delivery of a contract to provide proactive and reactive support.
    Single point of contact for technical advice.
    Manage the escalation team in case of problem or incident.
    Responsible of the communication between HP and the support team.

  • Hewlett packard - Business Development Manager

    COURTABOEUF 2007 - 2008 Business developer for the product line : packaged services for x86 servers : sales grow up 21% in 2008 (27 Millions dollars).
    Responsible for developing orders of packaged services using the channel (HP resellers) : promotion, sales contests,...
    Devises and executes a growth plan to achieve the packaged services business goals

  • Hewlett packard - Engagement manager

    COURTABOEUF 2005 - 2007 Management of the Presales team in order to obtain a commercial proposal.
    Manage project team (15 peoples) : technical architect, software architect, service architect, legal,...
    Presales and delivery project management.
    Proposal presentation to the customer to convince him
    Lead the engagement of the HP society in the answer of the RFP
    Contracting with the customer

  • Hewlett packard - Presales storage

    COURTABOEUF 2001 - 2005 Build of IT infrastructure dealing with storage and server in single or multi site configuration
    Build of implementation project
    Writing service and product proposal
    Proposal presentation to the customer to convince him

