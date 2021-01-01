Retail
Thierry VALLE
Thierry VALLE
VILLECOMTAL/ARROS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Graham Packaging
- Operations manager
2013 - maintenant
Graham Packaging
- Responsable production et maintenance
2010 - 2013
Graham Packaging
- Technicien de maintenance
2002 - 2010
Formations
Lycée Jean Dupuy
Tarbes
1998 - 2000
BTS Electrotechnique
Réseau
Christophe LECLERCQ
Expert DOMOTIC
