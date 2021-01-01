Menu

Thierry VERDAIME

CARBON BLANC

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • TECHNIVERT - Gerant

    2015 - maintenant

  • BTP CFA AQUITAINE - Administrateur

    Bruges 2015 - maintenant

  • ATLANTIC-ROUTE - Président

    2014 - maintenant

  • Club d'entreprises de Carbon-Blanc CECB - Prèsident

    2013 - maintenant

  • Fondation Bergonié - Membre Fondateur

    2012 - maintenant

  • SOTRAP - Directeur Général

    2009 - 2013

  • SOTRAP - Employé

    1995 - 2009

Formations

  • Sillac

    Angouleme 1991 - 1993 GEOMETRE TOPOGRAPHE

  • Lycée Cantau (Anglet)

    Anglet 1989 - 1991

