Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry VERDAIME
Ajouter
Thierry VERDAIME
CARBON BLANC
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Carbon-Blanc
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TECHNIVERT
- Gerant
2015 - maintenant
BTP CFA AQUITAINE
- Administrateur
Bruges
2015 - maintenant
ATLANTIC-ROUTE
- Président
2014 - maintenant
Club d'entreprises de Carbon-Blanc CECB
- Prèsident
2013 - maintenant
Fondation Bergonié
- Membre Fondateur
2012 - maintenant
SOTRAP
- Directeur Général
2009 - 2013
SOTRAP
- Employé
1995 - 2009
Formations
Sillac
Angouleme
1991 - 1993
GEOMETRE TOPOGRAPHE
Lycée Cantau (Anglet)
Anglet
1989 - 1991
Réseau
Antoine SANCHEZ
Cyrille MARTINET
Didier OUDIN
Didier SOULÉ-DUPUY
Margot SIORAT
Matthieu LACLAU
Nicolas LELAIS
Nicolas VILLAR
Pascal ANCEAU
Vincent BLANCHON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z