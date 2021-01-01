Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry VERGNAUD
Ajouter
Thierry VERGNAUD
LYONS, RHONE-ALPES, FRANCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
URIOPSS Rhone-Alpes
- Conseiller Technqiue
1987 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anna CRUAUD
Anouck VERGNAUD
Fabrice THOMAS
Ingrid LAUVRAY
Isabelle DE OCHANDIANO
Laurence REY
Luc MAUDUIT
Pascal LOVICONI
Sébastien POMMIER
Véronique VERGNAUD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z