Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry VIENGELE
Ajouter
Thierry VIENGELE
Londres
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Anglo American
- Country manager
Londres
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Eric ORTOLAN
Patrice KOMBOT-NAGUEMON
Pierre-Brice FAGETOU
Yannick TSHIKAYA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z