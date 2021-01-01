Menu

Thierry Wilfried KOUAKOU

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft DOS

Entreprises

  • SGBCI - Stagiaire chargé d'acceuil

    2014 - 2014

  • SGBCI - Stage

    2014 - maintenant Port bouet 2
    Tache effectuée : assistant a la chargée d accueil
    Prospection clientèle compte jeune (package stater)
    Orientation et conseil à la clientèle

Formations

  • Groupe CEFIAT-PLATEAU (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2012 - 2013 BTS finance comptabilité et gestion des entreprises

  • Groupe CEFIAT-PLATEAU (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2012 - 2013 bts

    finance, comptabilité générale ,aptitudes en fiscalité et contrôle de gestion, marketing et gestion des stocks, maîtrise de la comptabilité des sociétés..

  • Lycée Simone (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2010 - 2011 baccalauréat scientifique série D

