Thierry Wilfried KOUAKOU
Ajouter
Thierry Wilfried KOUAKOU
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft DOS
Entreprises
SGBCI
- Stagiaire chargé d'acceuil
2014 - 2014
SGBCI
- Stage
2014 - maintenant
Port bouet 2
Tache effectuée : assistant a la chargée d accueil
Prospection clientèle compte jeune (package stater)
Orientation et conseil à la clientèle
Formations
Groupe CEFIAT-PLATEAU (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2012 - 2013
BTS finance comptabilité et gestion des entreprises
Groupe CEFIAT-PLATEAU (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2012 - 2013
bts
finance, comptabilité générale ,aptitudes en fiscalité et contrôle de gestion, marketing et gestion des stocks, maîtrise de la comptabilité des sociétés..
Lycée Simone (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2010 - 2011
baccalauréat scientifique série D
Réseau
Abdoulaye OYEBAMIJI
Armelle VAH
Franck-Régis BASSA
Kacou KONIN
Koulahi Omer IPOTE
Lago GREGOIRE
Michel KOBENAN
Nana TRAORE
Paulin Tahi TANO
Sebastien KOUASSI
