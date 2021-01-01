Retail
Thierry ZUK
Thierry ZUK
Puteaux
Entreprises
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM)
- Business Analyst
Puteaux
2013 - maintenant
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM)
- Client Operations Manager
Puteaux
2006 - 2013
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM)
- Chargé de reporting
Puteaux
2002 - 2005
Dexia Fund Services France
- Responsable du Reporting OPCVM
1998 - 2002
Banque Industrielle et Mobilière Privée
- Comptable OPCVM
1989 - 1998
Société de Bourse Française
- Coteur à la criée
1988 - 1989
Formations
CNED
A Distance
2013 - 2015
BTS Services Informatiques aux Organisations
- Principes de base Réseau
- Programmation (Java, PHP, Androïd...)
Réseau
Fabien BRAND
Jean-Michel CORTANA
Julie D'HERBÈS
Louis DE CHOCQUEUSE
Pascal COMBE
Patrick FAYE
Philippe GRIVEL
Stéphane TRIDANT
Vanessa ROGER / GRÜNEKLEE
