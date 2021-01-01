Menu

Thierry ZUK

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Arnouville

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) - Business Analyst

    Puteaux 2013 - maintenant

  • AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) - Client Operations Manager

    Puteaux 2006 - 2013

  • AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) - Chargé de reporting

    Puteaux 2002 - 2005

  • Dexia Fund Services France - Responsable du Reporting OPCVM

    1998 - 2002

  • Banque Industrielle et Mobilière Privée - Comptable OPCVM

    1989 - 1998

  • Société de Bourse Française - Coteur à la criée

    1988 - 1989

Formations

  • CNED

    A Distance 2013 - 2015 BTS Services Informatiques aux Organisations

    - Principes de base Réseau
    - Programmation (Java, PHP, Androïd...)

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :