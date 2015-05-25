Thobias Ndonue Tangang THOBIAS

Menu

En résumé

Environmental researcher intersted in the fight against climate change as well as protection and preservation of environment and nature,conservation of natural resources including endangers spieces.Eradication of poorvity in the rural areas while contributing to provide safe drinking water to the poor.Equally sensitizing people about STI or STD (sexually transmitted infections or diseases)and fight against killer diseases like malaria, TB and HIV/AIDS

  • J N COMPANY LTD - QHSE Coordinator

    2012 - maintenant CURRICULUM VITAE
    I. IDENTIFICATION

    Name Thobias Ndonue Tangang
    Surname Thobias Ndonue Tangang
    Date of Birth and place 12/11/1977(37yrs), Bamenda
    Marital status Married, no child
    Nationality Cameroonian
    Contacts (00237) 677 19 68 79 / 243 08 09 90 tndonue@yahoo.fr

    II. DOMAIN OF COMPETENCE

    1. Management of integrity of operations.
    2. Management of persons in team work.
    3. Aptitude of first Aid.
    4. Management of waste and protection of environment.
    5. Environmental impact assessment and environmental audit.
    6. Management of biological incidences of pollution by hydrocarbon.
    7. Prevention, evaluation and analysis of industrial risks.
    8. Management and analysis of accidents.
    9. Elaboration and implementation of emergency plan and management of environmental plan.
    10. Fire Fighting and prevention of fire.
    11. Physical, chemical, mechanical analysis and interpretation of results.
    12. Quality _product control (ISO 9001, ISO 22000).
    13. Risks management.
    14. Sales.
    15. Financial management.
    16. Computer Literate.
    17. Bilingualism (French /English) Good.




    III. EXPERIENCES
    EXPERIENCE OF WORK 60 MONTHS

    DATES PRINCIPAL MISSIONS AND REALISATIONS LEVEL OF RESPONSIBILITY
    OCTOBER 2012 –May 2015  QHSE Coordinator, I have successfully put in place a management system for all activities of QHSE, while making sure their HSE system is up to date and standard as requested by AES SONEl.

     I have equally elaborate HSE procedures, for prevention of accidents at the site, analysis of accidents; evaluation of risks, health training and safety at the site, setting up a table and a programmed to follow up faults, registered these faults and look for corrective and preventive actions on a precise date.

     I have set up Safety policy and general safety rules and regulations for the company including a programmed for internal audit base on OHSAS 18001 and ISO 14001 norms.

     HSE Coordinator, I have been able to prepare the company for audit by AES SONEl, making sure their HSE management system is up to date and standard as requested by AES SONEL.

     Set up internal rules and regulations for the company including disciplinary rules with codes describing sanctions if a fault is committed against any rules.

     Human Resources personnel, I have set up procedures for recruiting and managing workers.  QHSE Coordinator and Human Resources at JN company Ltd, Contractor company with ENEO (Former AES sonel), MTN Cameroon and ZTE

    APRIL-MAY 2013  HSE Animator (HSE Animateur). Supervising of work and workers at the site, TOTAL DEPORT BONABERI (TOTAL BITUME BONABERI)

     I have successfully trained and sensitized workers of all problems concerning QHSE and while making sure workers are well protected and respect safety measures before any work is carry on.  HSE Animator for FOURE LAGADEC CAMEROUN

     (EMPLOYER; SHOOTING STAR)

    June 2010 -November 2012
     Commercial marketing manager at ETS BEENIE MOORE MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION of sugar free candies from the USA, two men show / self employ (former ETS ALTERNATIVE RESOLUTIONS INCORPORATED).
     Sales agent and marketing manager
    May 2011- September 2011  HSE supervisor/ internship Coordinator of all activities related to Hygiene Safety, health and environment, elaboration of HSE procedures, prevention of accidents at the site, analysis of accidents; evaluation of risks, health training and safety at the site.
     HSE Supervisor at BATI SERVICE
    November 2009-
    April 2010  Internship student at the University of Douala, laboratory of chemistry and biochemistry; safety and environmental management in the laboratory.  Internship student
    April 2008_
    January 2010  Commercial agent at CAMDEV TELECOM DOUALA, distribution of communication cards from CAMTEL.  Sales agent

    PERSONAL IMPLICATIONS AND REALISATIONS
    DATE GROUP TITLES FUNCTIONS
    January 2009_
    August 2011  BAMENDA_NKWE FAMILY MEETING DEIDO DOUALA  Minutes secretary general Taking down minutes of the meeting and organization of program for the group
    IV. TRAINING

    ACADEMIC TRAINING
    DATES LEVELS OF STUDY CERTIFICATE INSTITUTIONS
     July 2009  University
    (Bacc +5)  Master II Professional in Quality, Security (Safety) and Environment.
     University of Douala
     November 2008  University
    (Bacc +4)  Master 1 Professional in Quality, Security (Safety) and Environment.

     University of Douala
     September 2006  University
    (Bacc +3)  Bachelor’s degree, Animal Biology (Zoology)
    Average
     University of Dschang
     August 1999  Advanced level  Advanced level certificate  PCHS Bamenda
    OTHERS TRAINING
    DATES TITLES ORGANIZER FUNCTIONS
    Wednesday 31/10/2012  Training on fire fighting and prevention of fire, classification of fire group  AES Sonel at club sonel Bassa,Trainer Ngameni Teufack; Sapeur pompier  Participant
     August 2008 Training on practice of quality and environmental internal audit  Environmental specialist  Participant /Certificate for participation

    V. LANGUAGE

    LANGUAGE READ WRITTEN TALKING
    English Good Good Good
    French Good Good Good

    VI. COMUPTER KNOWLEDGE

    LOGISTICS MASTERY LEVELS
    MS/WORD 2007 Good
    MS/EXCEL 2007 Good
    MS/POWERPOINT 2007 Good
    MS/INTERNET EXPLORER Good
    MS/publisher Good

    VII. HOOBIES AND OTHERS AREA OF INTEREST

    Sport activities : football.
    Culture, Reading, etc.

    Douala, 25 May 2015



    Thobias Ndonue Tangang
    tndonue@yahoo.fr
    S/C B.P 10212
    Grand Moulin;Douala
    Telephone: (00237) 677 19 68 79
    25/05/2015
    The General Manager

    Dear Sir / Madam,
    I have been working in the construction industry and electricity sector for more than 60 months during which time I have undertaken both safety and environmental practices. I am a qualified and experienced QHSE graduate with extensive supervisory experience and a proven ability to review and enhance existing procedures to ensure efficiency and productivity.

    As safety, environmental, quality and health practitioner with ISO and OHSAS accreditation, with main area of expertise, in the completion of risk assessments and the implementation of new working practices designed to improve safety standards and ensure statutory compliance. I have been involved in the investigation of accidents and incidents on-site and have made subsequent recommendations to avoid the occurrence of similar issues. I have also designed and delivered health and safety training to employees. I now wish to develop my career further, and I am therefore looking for a new and suitably challenging position, reason for which I am applying for a job in your company.

    I believe that my key qualities and my excellent interpersonal skills and strong communicative ability, combined with my talent for effective organization and prioritization are a driven force for this task. I see myself as a highly dedicated and strongly driven individual.
    Yours sincerely
    Thobias Ndonue Tangang

