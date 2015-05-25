Thobias Ndonue Tangang THOBIAS

J N COMPANY LTD
- QHSE Coordinator
2012 - maintenant
CURRICULUM VITAE
I. IDENTIFICATION
Name Thobias Ndonue Tangang
Date of Birth and place 12/11/1977(37yrs), Bamenda
Marital status Married, no child
Nationality Cameroonian
Contacts (00237) 677 19 68 79 / 243 08 09 90 tndonue@yahoo.fr
II. DOMAIN OF COMPETENCE
1. Management of integrity of operations.
2. Management of persons in team work.
3. Aptitude of first Aid.
4. Management of waste and protection of environment.
5. Environmental impact assessment and environmental audit.
6. Management of biological incidences of pollution by hydrocarbon.
7. Prevention, evaluation and analysis of industrial risks.
8. Management and analysis of accidents.
9. Elaboration and implementation of emergency plan and management of environmental plan.
10. Fire Fighting and prevention of fire.
11. Physical, chemical, mechanical analysis and interpretation of results.
12. Quality _product control (ISO 9001, ISO 22000).
13. Risks management.
14. Sales.
15. Financial management.
16. Computer Literate.
17. Bilingualism (French /English) Good.
III. EXPERIENCES
EXPERIENCE OF WORK 60 MONTHS
DATES PRINCIPAL MISSIONS AND REALISATIONS LEVEL OF RESPONSIBILITY
OCTOBER 2012 –May 2015 QHSE Coordinator, I have successfully put in place a management system for all activities of QHSE, while making sure their HSE system is up to date and standard as requested by AES SONEl.
I have equally elaborate HSE procedures, for prevention of accidents at the site, analysis of accidents; evaluation of risks, health training and safety at the site, setting up a table and a programmed to follow up faults, registered these faults and look for corrective and preventive actions on a precise date.
I have set up Safety policy and general safety rules and regulations for the company including a programmed for internal audit base on OHSAS 18001 and ISO 14001 norms.
HSE Coordinator, I have been able to prepare the company for audit by AES SONEl, making sure their HSE management system is up to date and standard as requested by AES SONEL.
Set up internal rules and regulations for the company including disciplinary rules with codes describing sanctions if a fault is committed against any rules.
Human Resources personnel, I have set up procedures for recruiting and managing workers. QHSE Coordinator and Human Resources at JN company Ltd, Contractor company with ENEO (Former AES sonel), MTN Cameroon and ZTE
APRIL-MAY 2013 HSE Animator (HSE Animateur). Supervising of work and workers at the site, TOTAL DEPORT BONABERI (TOTAL BITUME BONABERI)
I have successfully trained and sensitized workers of all problems concerning QHSE and while making sure workers are well protected and respect safety measures before any work is carry on. HSE Animator for FOURE LAGADEC CAMEROUN
(EMPLOYER; SHOOTING STAR)
June 2010 -November 2012
Commercial marketing manager at ETS BEENIE MOORE MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION of sugar free candies from the USA, two men show / self employ (former ETS ALTERNATIVE RESOLUTIONS INCORPORATED).
Sales agent and marketing manager
May 2011- September 2011 HSE supervisor/ internship Coordinator of all activities related to Hygiene Safety, health and environment, elaboration of HSE procedures, prevention of accidents at the site, analysis of accidents; evaluation of risks, health training and safety at the site.
HSE Supervisor at BATI SERVICE
November 2009-
April 2010 Internship student at the University of Douala, laboratory of chemistry and biochemistry; safety and environmental management in the laboratory. Internship student
April 2008_
January 2010 Commercial agent at CAMDEV TELECOM DOUALA, distribution of communication cards from CAMTEL. Sales agent
PERSONAL IMPLICATIONS AND REALISATIONS
DATE GROUP TITLES FUNCTIONS
January 2009_
August 2011 BAMENDA_NKWE FAMILY MEETING DEIDO DOUALA Minutes secretary general Taking down minutes of the meeting and organization of program for the group
IV. TRAINING
ACADEMIC TRAINING
DATES LEVELS OF STUDY CERTIFICATE INSTITUTIONS
July 2009 University
(Bacc +5) Master II Professional in Quality, Security (Safety) and Environment.
University of Douala
November 2008 University
(Bacc +4) Master 1 Professional in Quality, Security (Safety) and Environment.
University of Douala
September 2006 University
(Bacc +3) Bachelor’s degree, Animal Biology (Zoology)
Average
University of Dschang
August 1999 Advanced level Advanced level certificate PCHS Bamenda
OTHERS TRAINING
DATES TITLES ORGANIZER FUNCTIONS
Wednesday 31/10/2012 Training on fire fighting and prevention of fire, classification of fire group AES Sonel at club sonel Bassa,Trainer Ngameni Teufack; Sapeur pompier Participant
August 2008 Training on practice of quality and environmental internal audit Environmental specialist Participant /Certificate for participation
V. LANGUAGE
LANGUAGE READ WRITTEN TALKING
English Good Good Good
French Good Good Good
VI. COMUPTER KNOWLEDGE
LOGISTICS MASTERY LEVELS
MS/WORD 2007 Good
MS/EXCEL 2007 Good
MS/POWERPOINT 2007 Good
MS/INTERNET EXPLORER Good
MS/publisher Good
VII. HOOBIES AND OTHERS AREA OF INTEREST
Sport activities : football.
Culture, Reading, etc.
Douala, 25 May 2015
Thobias Ndonue Tangang
tndonue@yahoo.fr
S/C B.P 10212
Grand Moulin;Douala
Telephone: (00237) 677 19 68 79
25/05/2015
The General Manager
Dear Sir / Madam,
I have been working in the construction industry and electricity sector for more than 60 months during which time I have undertaken both safety and environmental practices. I am a qualified and experienced QHSE graduate with extensive supervisory experience and a proven ability to review and enhance existing procedures to ensure efficiency and productivity.
As safety, environmental, quality and health practitioner with ISO and OHSAS accreditation, with main area of expertise, in the completion of risk assessments and the implementation of new working practices designed to improve safety standards and ensure statutory compliance. I have been involved in the investigation of accidents and incidents on-site and have made subsequent recommendations to avoid the occurrence of similar issues. I have also designed and delivered health and safety training to employees. I now wish to develop my career further, and I am therefore looking for a new and suitably challenging position, reason for which I am applying for a job in your company.
I believe that my key qualities and my excellent interpersonal skills and strong communicative ability, combined with my talent for effective organization and prioritization are a driven force for this task. I see myself as a highly dedicated and strongly driven individual.
Yours sincerely
Thobias Ndonue Tangang