Thomas DA SOLER

Polyvalent and international Management Consultant, who contributed to several projects which consisted in improving business processes and organizations and/or implementing information systems related to the Finance function, Treasury and Capital markets activities.
Thomas gained the following competencies in various major consulting firms:
. Business processes reengineering, transformation and documentation
. Organization set-up and improvement
. Project management
. Business analysis
. Software solution (global architecture design, RFP documentation, vendors assessment and selection, assistance to go/no go decision, implementation project planning and budgeting)
. System implementation (whole life cycle of a project: from pre-study phase to go-live)
. Governance committees preparation and leading
. Audit (due diligence, investigation etc)
. Ability to address matters to various kind of stakeholders
Specialties
. Finance function and Treasury in Industry
. Strong focus and interest in Financial Services (Capital Markets): FO to BO processes (Treasury products and IR derivatives) - Personal objective to develop expertise on Equity derivatives products and processes
. Risk Management with a specialization on Operational Risk and move from standard to AMA approach
Mes compétences :
Banque
Conseil
Consulting
Gestion de projet
Marchés de capitaux
SAP
Trésorerie