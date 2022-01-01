Menu

Thomas DA SOLER

PARIS

En résumé

Polyvalent and international Management Consultant, who contributed to several projects which consisted in improving business processes and organizations and/or implementing information systems related to the Finance function, Treasury and Capital markets activities.

Thomas gained the following competencies in various major consulting firms:

. Business processes reengineering, transformation and documentation
. Organization set-up and improvement
. Project management
. Business analysis
. Software solution (global architecture design, RFP documentation, vendors assessment and selection, assistance to go/no go decision, implementation project planning and budgeting)
. System implementation (whole life cycle of a project: from pre-study phase to go-live)
. Governance committees preparation and leading
. Audit (due diligence, investigation etc)
. Ability to address matters to various kind of stakeholders

Specialties

. Finance function and Treasury in Industry
. Strong focus and interest in Financial Services (Capital Markets): FO to BO processes (Treasury products and IR derivatives) - Personal objective to develop expertise on Equity derivatives products and processes
. Risk Management with a specialization on Operational Risk and move from standard to AMA approach

Mes compétences :
Banque
Conseil
Consulting
Gestion de projet
Marchés de capitaux
SAP
Trésorerie

Entreprises

  • Investance consulting - Manager Financial Services & Corporate Treasury

    2009 - maintenant For the Capital markets Business of a large Corporate and Investment Bank, playing the role of Operational Risk Manager. This role consists in setting up the police operation (policies, network, processes, informations systems), monitoring the real operational risk incidents and preparing the move from Standard Approach to Advanced Measurement Approach (AMA) in order to limit the economic capital required.

    Covered Departments :
    - Treasury Front-office
    - Back-offices for Capital Markets
    - Structured Credits,
    - The organization in which toxic and complex Assets are segregated and managed (“Bad Bank” concept) within the context of financial crisis
    - P&L calculation Department

    Used Approach:
    - Set-up and develop the OR network within the Businesses, in particular to ensure that the real incidents are collected and to ease investigations
    - Qualify the OR real incidents, build an investigation report for major incidents (> 50 000 Euros loss), define and follow remediation actions plans
    - Map potential OR incidents : select major risks, model risk situations, quantify with quants team (VaR calculations)
    - Prepare and lead Operational Risks committees
    - Attend New products committees and contributes in terms of OR

  • Ernst & Young - Manager FS

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2009 Manager within the Financial Services Practice, in Risk and Regulatory Management team
    This team provides advisory to help clients to integrate their Trading, Risk and Compliance strategies.
    Helped clients design, buy and implement solutions to support their enterprise wide-risk and regulatory compliance functions

    Main assignments:

    For the Utilities Trading Subsidiary of the French Energy provider - Integration of the Commodities Trading platform and the Treasury Management System
    • Describe the current state (organisation, processes, systems architecture, data flows etc)
    • Develop the future Business Model

    For a UK Bank (confidential)
    • Portfolios valuation

    For a major Bank in the process of buying an Asset manager (confidential)
    • Evaluate the target, assess its robustness, and identify barriers, hot topics and potential breaches for the deal
    • Contribution: I was involved in the Risk and Regulatory workstream, precisely in the Risk area covering Risk Framework and Governance, Market Risk, Credit Risk, Liquidity Risk, Operational Risk, Treasury and Internal Audit

    For a UK Commercial Bank, Target Risk Operating Model design
    • Assignment: design the Target Risk Operating Model for the Commercial Business of a UK bank
    • Achievement: Target Risk Operating Model including target processes and organisation, Target Risk Infrastructure, Business Case, Project plan.

    For a Bank in the process of buying another Bank in trouble - Target Operating Model and IT architecture proposition
    • Assignment: present to the Buyer the “Best Practice” in terms of Operating Model and IT architecture for the target Bank
    • Achievement: I proposed the “Best Practice” IT Risk architecture for a Commercial Bank

    For a Corporate Company - Bank Design
    • Assignment: feasibility and Design of a Pan European Bank based out of Ireland for tax benefits and global consolidation.
    • Contribution: developing the various options for the IT infrastructure for the future Bank.

  • BearingPoint - Manager FS

    Paris la Défense cedex 2002 - 2007 - Missions : Trésorerie (Trésoreries centrales et Salles de Marchés Corporate) - Reengineering de processus / Organisation - Mise en place de système de trading (Murex) - Cash management, gestion FO to BO to compta des deals
    - Missions Banques d'Investissement: Evaluation du Risque opérationnel - Gestion de projets complexes - Etude de faisabilité de mise en place de solutions

  • Pwc - Andersen - Consultant

    1999 - 2002 - Projets SAP - Module FI - Cycle de vie complet d'un projet

Formations

  • Université Bordeaux 4 Montesquieu (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 1998 - 1999 Gestion comptable et Financière

  • Université Nancy 2 MIAGE

    Nancy 1995 - 1998 Banque, Finance, Assurance
