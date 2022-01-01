Thomas DA SOLER

Polyvalent and international Management Consultant, who contributed to several projects which consisted in improving business processes and organizations and/or implementing information systems related to the Finance function, Treasury and Capital markets activities.



Thomas gained the following competencies in various major consulting firms:



. Business processes reengineering, transformation and documentation

. Organization set-up and improvement

. Project management

. Business analysis

. Software solution (global architecture design, RFP documentation, vendors assessment and selection, assistance to go/no go decision, implementation project planning and budgeting)

. System implementation (whole life cycle of a project: from pre-study phase to go-live)

. Governance committees preparation and leading

. Audit (due diligence, investigation etc)

. Ability to address matters to various kind of stakeholders



Specialties



. Finance function and Treasury in Industry

. Strong focus and interest in Financial Services (Capital Markets): FO to BO processes (Treasury products and IR derivatives) - Personal objective to develop expertise on Equity derivatives products and processes

. Risk Management with a specialization on Operational Risk and move from standard to AMA approach



Mes compétences :

Banque

Conseil

Consulting

Gestion de projet

Marchés de capitaux

SAP

Trésorerie