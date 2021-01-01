Menu

Thomas ISSOLAH

Rungis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Réseau
Télécommunication
Architecte
Analyse

Entreprises

  • Dimension Data - Network Solutions Architect

    Rungis 2015 - maintenant

  • Telindus Luxembourg - Sales Consultant Unified Communication & Network Solutions

    LES ULIS 2012 - 2015

  • Belgacom - Project Manager

    Bruxelles 2012 - 2012

  • Tango Telecom Luxembourg - Consultant : Telecom Pre Sales

    2011 - 2011 Help the Sales Teams to analyze the consumer needs
    Responsible for the technical input in RFP answer
    Lead Technology Business Meetings

  • Altran Belgium - Consultant Telecom & Media

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2012

  • HSBC France - Stage d'analyse de l'offre TOIP

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Lors de ce stage, j'ai analysé les réponses de l'appel d'offre ToIP d'HSBC France et réalisé un guide à destination des services concernés sur les évolutions du système de communication.

  • INEO Com - GDF SUEZ - Pre Sales Engineer

    2008 - 2011 Responding to Tenders for Major Account, Middle markets and Hospital
    Help the Sales Teams to analyze the consumer needs
    Design the Technical architecture
    Give Technological Advice on customer Needs
    Responsible for the cost of the solution and its implementation
    Telecommunication: Aastra, Alcatel-Lucent
    Networks: HP Networking, Alcatel-Lucent
    Certification: Alcatel Lucent - ACPS : Data R6 italières

Formations

Réseau