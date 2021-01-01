Thomas ISSOLAH

Mes compétences :
Réseau
Télécommunication
Architecte
Analyse
Entreprises
Dimension Data
- Network Solutions Architect
Rungis2015 - maintenant
Telindus Luxembourg
- Sales Consultant Unified Communication & Network Solutions
LES ULIS2012 - 2015
Belgacom
- Project Manager
Bruxelles2012 - 2012
Tango Telecom Luxembourg
- Consultant : Telecom Pre Sales
2011 - 2011Help the Sales Teams to analyze the consumer needs
Responsible for the technical input in RFP answer
Lead Technology Business Meetings
Altran Belgium
- Consultant Telecom & Media
Vélizy-Villacoublay2011 - 2012
HSBC France
- Stage d'analyse de l'offre TOIP
Paris2008 - 2008Lors de ce stage, j'ai analysé les réponses de l'appel d'offre ToIP d'HSBC France et réalisé un guide à destination des services concernés sur les évolutions du système de communication.
INEO Com - GDF SUEZ
- Pre Sales Engineer
2008 - 2011Responding to Tenders for Major Account, Middle markets and Hospital
Help the Sales Teams to analyze the consumer needs
Design the Technical architecture
Give Technological Advice on customer Needs
Responsible for the cost of the solution and its implementation
Telecommunication: Aastra, Alcatel-Lucent
Networks: HP Networking, Alcatel-Lucent
Certification: Alcatel Lucent - ACPS : Data R6