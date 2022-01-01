Thomas JANKE

2012 - 2013- acquisition, technical execution and commercial management of large desaster remediation projects for industrial clients nationwide
- project-related personnel management of up to 25 co-workers
- participation in product development, service conception and staff training
BELFOR Technology, Munich
- Head of R+D Laboratory
2008 - 2011- development of cleaning/remediation agents and procedures
- sample examination (contamination, toxins, corrosives, etc)
- consulting / acquisition support for remediation projects worldwide (site visits, examination reports, client negotiations)
- personnel management of laboratory employees
- staff training and marketing presentations
2006 - 2008- independent project work for conception, design and test- opertation of an innovative bioprocessing plant
- 2 patent applications
InBioSynAp (ECOVER Belgium)
- Research fellow
2003 - 2005- development and research operation of membrane test set-up and membrane-aerated bioreactors
- high cell density fermentations (S2), up-/downstreaming
- work stays for several months abroad at 3 project partners
VDI
- Junior Engineers Karlsruhe
2002 - 2003- VDI (Association of German Engineers)
- member of young engineers Karlsruhe working group and
organizational work e.g. for annual congresses
MVT, Universität Karlsruhe (TH)
- Research student
1998 - 2001- collaboration in several research projects at institute for mechanical process engineering