Thomas JANKE

ANTWERP

Entreprises

  • Oxyde Chemicals Inc - Business Development Europe

    2013 - maintenant

  • Sprint Sanierung, Cologne - Project Manager (Industry)

    2012 - 2013 - acquisition, technical execution and commercial management of large desaster remediation projects for industrial clients nationwide
    - project-related personnel management of up to 25 co-workers
    - participation in product development, service conception and staff training

  • BELFOR Technology, Munich - Head of R+D Laboratory

    2008 - 2011 - development of cleaning/remediation agents and procedures
    - sample examination (contamination, toxins, corrosives, etc)
    - consulting / acquisition support for remediation projects worldwide (site visits, examination reports, client negotiations)
    - personnel management of laboratory employees
    - staff training and marketing presentations

  • PermOx Biotechnik, Stuttgart - Consulting Engineer

    2006 - 2008 - independent project work for conception, design and test- opertation of an innovative bioprocessing plant
    - 2 patent applications

  • InBioSynAp (ECOVER Belgium) - Research fellow

    2003 - 2005 - development and research operation of membrane test set-up and membrane-aerated bioreactors
    - high cell density fermentations (S2), up-/downstreaming
    - work stays for several months abroad at 3 project partners

  • VDI - Junior Engineers Karlsruhe

    2002 - 2003 - VDI (Association of German Engineers)
    - member of young engineers Karlsruhe working group and
    organizational work e.g. for annual congresses

  • MVT, Universität Karlsruhe (TH) - Research student

    1998 - 2001 - collaboration in several research projects at institute for mechanical process engineering

Formations

  • Sud Langues International / Association Culture Et Liberte

    Lille 2011 - 2011 Language Student

    French / French for foreigners

  • Universität Karlsruhe (TH) (Karlsruhe)

    Karlsruhe 1997 - 2006 Diplomingenieur


    major: project management, chemical plant design, bioprocessing, chemistry and processing of fossile and renewable fuels
    minor: business administration, quality management, entrepreneurship
