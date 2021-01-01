Menu

Thomas PITON

Nantes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Project Management
Data Mining
Microsoft SQL Server
OLAP
Data Warehousing
Team Management
KXEN
Sciforma
MDS
Neolane
Business Objects
PL/SQL
Cloud computing
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • Ep - VP Product and Engineering

    Nantes 2019 - maintenant

  • EP - CIO, Chief Information Officer

    Nantes 2016 - maintenant

  • EP - Data Manager et Scrum Master

    Nantes 2015 - 2016

  • AOA Food Design Innovation - Associé

    2014 - maintenant

  • Cdiscount.Com - Responsable BI

    Bordeaux 2013 - 2015

  • VM Materiaux - Responsable des projets informatiques

    L'Herbergement 2011 - 2013

  • HERIGE - Responsables des domaines BI, CRM et SRM

    L'Herbergement 2010 - 2011

  • HERIGE et LINA - Doctorant en informatique / Data Scientist

    2008 - 2011

Formations

  • Laboratoire LINA UMR 6241 Équipe COD (Nantes)

    Nantes 2008 - 2011 Doctorat en informatique de l'université de Nantes

  • Université Nantes

    Nantes 2007 - 2008 Master Profesionnel et de Recherche

    Extraction de Connaissances dans les Données (ECD) - En partenariat avec les universités de Lyon Lumière, Paris Sud XI, Polytech'Nantes, Cantho (Vietnam) et Bucarest (Roumanie).

  • Ecole Polytechnique De L´Université De Nantes

    Nantes 2005 - 2008 Ingénieur en informatique

  • Université Rennes II Haute-Bretagne

    Rennes 2003 - 2005 Diplôme Universitaire et Technologique de Lannion

    Informatique