Menu

Tim TIM (TIMOTHY)

  • Feiniko
  • Accountmanager

Dortmund

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Feiniko - Accountmanager

    Commercial | Dortmund 2021 - maintenant Feiniko is Germanies fastest growing wholesaler.
    We specialize ourselves in SDA, Personal Care & Consumer Electronics.

    As for me: I'm here to expand my network and to search for fruitfull business relations all across Europe with a focus on France.

    If you are interested in doing business with me, please contact me. I'm here!

    Merci d'avance!

  • Förch - Sales Advisor

    Commercial | Neustadt 2019 - 2021 Förch is a total supplier of the truck & automotive industry.

    In this function i was responsible for a client portfolio reaching from north to the south of Holland. I advised my clients about new equipment and products and sold them these products accordingly.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau