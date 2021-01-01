Tim TIM (TIMOTHY)

Entreprises
-
Feiniko
- Accountmanager
Commercial | Dortmund
2021 - maintenant
Feiniko is Germanies fastest growing wholesaler.
We specialize ourselves in SDA, Personal Care & Consumer Electronics.
As for me: I'm here to expand my network and to search for fruitfull business relations all across Europe with a focus on France.
If you are interested in doing business with me, please contact me. I'm here!
Merci d'avance!
-
Förch
- Sales Advisor
Commercial | Neustadt
2019 - 2021
Förch is a total supplier of the truck & automotive industry.
In this function i was responsible for a client portfolio reaching from north to the south of Holland. I advised my clients about new equipment and products and sold them these products accordingly.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée