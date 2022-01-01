To My TRUONG

-
Craft Worldwide
- Global Client Director
Commercial | Paris (75000)
2016 - maintenant
• Build and maintain trusted relationships and drive organic growth with clients such as Cereals Partners Worldwide (Nestlé) on broadcast, digital and social media activities at the global, regional and local levels:
- Driving efficiency, quality and brand consistency for campaigns in 52 markets and in 25 languages for broadcast, websites, online display and social assets.
- Strong team management and mentor: supervising a team of 4 project managers based in Dubai, Mexico, Paris and Budapest, as well as production studio teams in Budapest, Mexico, Buenos Aires, Madrid and Mumbai.
• Leveraging Craft global studio network and tools, set up and optimize processes, team resources to deliver adaptation and translation work in broadcast, digital, web and print at global scale level.
-
Commercial | Paris (75000)
2016 - 2016
• Leading Renault brand on digital and social media activities at central and regional levels.
• Coordinating with ATL, BTL teams within Publicis Group agencies network to deliver 360 campaigns.
-
DIGITAS France
- Directrice de Clientèle
Commercial | Paris
2013 - 2015
• Leading Nissan account on web, digital, social and CRM at the regional level: France, Belux and Netherlands.
-
Saatchi & Saatchi + Duke
- Digital Account Director
Saint-Denis
2012 - 2013
-
Standard Chartered Bank
- Social Media Marketing Manager
Londres
2011 - 2012
With 1,700 offices in 70 markets, Standard Chartered is a leading international bank, listed on the London, Hong Kong and Mumbai stock exchanges. www.standardchartered.com.
• Reporting to Worldwide Head of Public Websites, providing strategic support at a global level on social media and online initiatives to promote consumer mobile banking applications and online services (microsite, facebook, twitter, wordpress blog, viral and mobile campaigns).
• Creating social media content strategy and innovative digital campaigns for 'Breeze' mobile banking global brand including Twitter account handling @StanchartBreeze and community building in mobile innovation.
• Helping in implementing a global social media monitoring and listening strategy using recommended tools, and governing social media presence of the bank based on the agreed social media guidelines and compliance.
-
MAYN Interactive
- EMEA Head Marketing & PR
2010 - 2011
A small independent publisher of Free-To-Play massively multiplayer online games (MMOGs) catering to the European Market. www.mayninteractive.com
Main competitor: Aeria Games
• Lead the digital marketing strategy of Free To Play online games published by Mayn Interactive in Europe.• Drove the creative development and the media plan for new game launches with engaging social media campaigns (Facebook, Twitter,YouTube), effective display and text ads (Google search engine, Google and CPMstar ad networks), press releases on gaming sites and emailing for new registrations.
• Managed the French adaptation of Mayn community portal and MMO games including monitoring forums and testing interfaces.
-
Go REACT
- APAC Digital Account Manager
2010 - 2010
Small independent digital marketing agency providing data-driven interactive marketing solutions. www.go-react.com
Symantec – A multinational company providing security, storage and systems management solutions to help businesses and consumers secure and manage their information www.symantec.com
• Supported the client Symantec in building brand strategy and planning online CRM campaigns for enterprise in APAC region (emailing, microsites, media banners and call scripts).
• Managed the day-to-day operations for multiple localised campaigns in SEA: including dealing with production issues, negotiating timeline and cost with both external and internal partners, reported project status and invoices.
• Provided weekly data analysis on the campaign performance with learnings and recommended optimisations to increase customer leads.
-
EHS 4D
- Global Digital Account Manager
2008 - 2009
Part of Havas Media group, one of the world’s most established and renowned digitally- and data-driven relationship marketing agencies www.ehs4d.com
Automobiles Peugeot – a multinational car manufacturer operating as a subsidiary of PSA Peugeot Citroen. www.peugeot.com
• Supported the client in Initiating and managing at a global level the creative execution and technical development of all Peugeot websites• Maintenance and optimisation of Peugeot global corporate site including SEO, design and integration of new PR related content, and resolution of CMS bugs.
• Deliver Master templates for Peugeot car brand sites with online advertising toolkit
• Development of the car showroom Flash template with a new 3D and fullscreen interface experience
• Redesign and reconfiguration of Peugeot corporate intranet (200 000 daily users) with a new CMS tool allowing interactive modules.
-
MRM Worldwide
- EMEA Digital Account Manager
Clichy Cédex
2007 - 2008
Part of McCann Worldgroup, MRM London is a top-five UK interactive agency and a top-five UK direct communications agency. www.mrmworldwide.com
Intel – A multinational company providing semiconductor chips and platforms www.intel.com
• Planned and coordinated multiple integrated BtB and BtC advertising campaigns across Europe with Intel EMEA country marketing managers, local media agencies Universal McCann and London-based offline agency McCann Erickson.
• Lead the online strategy, production and tracking of online media placements and online competitions in respect of brand guidelines and KPIs.
• Involved in the creative development of online banners on MySpace, which received a media award for best use of social media channel.
-
Diageo
- Sales Account Executive
Paris
2005 - 2006
A leading multinational company specialized in premium drinks business with a collection of international brands such as Johnnie Walker and Guinness. www.diageo.com
Main competitor: Pernod Ricard
• Responsible for generating sales profits within the assigned territory of 1,000 on-trade outlets.
• Awarded best sales performer of the quarter for bringing the highest sales turnover to the team.
• Developed strong partnership with on-trade outlets to increase brand visibility of Diageo products using point of sales and holding product trainings.
• Volunteered to be brand champion for Bells whisky – creating sales tools, giving training and presentations to teams, resulting in greater brand awareness and engagement in sales drives