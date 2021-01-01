Menu

Tony CAPPARELLI

GENEVE

En résumé

En tant que spécialiste, j’accompagne les chefs d’entreprise et leurs équipes, dans la définition et la mise en œuvre de leur stratégie Internet. J’effectue un audit et une analyse des outils en ligne. J’étudie le positionnement et j’effectue une veille concurrentielle.

Les résultats permettent d’élaborer par la suite un plan marketing afin d’utiliser les outils du web marketing comme la mise en place de campagnes de mots-clefs, votre présence dans les réseaux sociaux et/ou l’animation commerciale de vos sites.

En travaillant conjointement avec les PME-PMI, directement dans vos bureaux, nous associons nos compétences afin d’obtenir les objectifs de rentabilité et/ou de positionnement que vous vous êtes fixés.

Vous avez besoin d'un conseil, d'une stratégie de développement web, d'un nouveau site Internet aussi esthétique que performant, alors n'hésitez pas à me contacter...

A très bientôt

------------------------------------------------------------------

As specialist, I help business managers and their teams, in the definition and the implementation of their Internet strategy. I make an audit and an analysis of the online tools. I study the positioning and I make a business intelligence plan.

The results allow to formulate afterwards a marketing plan to use the tools of Web marketing like the implementation of Adwords campaigns, presence in the social networks and\or the sales promotion of your sites.

By working together with SMEs/SMIs, directly in your offices, we combine our skills to obtain the objectives of profitability and\or positioning that you have set yourself.

I INVITE YOU TO CONTACT ME so that we can estimate your needs.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Entreprises

  • Antoniocapparelli.com - Dirigeant

    maintenant antoniocapparelli.com
    Ensemble, développons votre Internet !

    En charge des ventes et de la stratégie Internet de plusieurs Web Agencies ces 10 dernières années, j’ai été confronté quotidiennement à la problématique de la notion de service après-vente et d'accompagnement dans le développement stratégique !

    Les agences web traditionnelles ont l’expertise pour vous fabriquer le site dont vous avez besoin mais ont rarement les compétences (ou le temps) pour vous accompagner dans son déploiement.

    De ce fait, vous êtes souvent dans l’impossibilité de définir clairement une stratégie à long terme.

    Les causes sont très simples, le marketing Internet est un métier à part entière, il faut apprendre et maitriser les techniques de positionnement, la vente à distance, savoir calculer son ROI (retour sur investissement), être constamment en veille concernant les opportunités qu’offrent les nouveaux canaux de distribution (smartphone, tablette, réseaux sociaux, etc.)

    Dans ce contexte, s’attacher les services d’un conseiller spécialisé devient une évidence, votre société utilisera enfin l’Internet comme vecteur de vente et de positionnement tout en réduisant ses coûts.

  • Www.antoniocapparelli.com - Responsable

    2012 - maintenant

  • Formation ASC International - Formation

    2011 - 2011 Cours d’Anglais niveau Advanced
    3 mois

  • Web Media Communication - Sales and Marketing Manager

    Волгоград 2009 - 2010 Dernièrement en poste en tant que Sales and e-marketing Manager, j’ai eu comme responsabilité l’élaboration, la mise en place et le suivi de la stratégie e-marketing de mon portefeuille client. (Nrj Léman, Palexpo, GHI, myprivateboutique.com, shoppingdeco.ch, etc.)

    J’ai été amené dans mes diverses missions à utiliser tous les leviers e-marketing afin de parfaire la visibilité, le positionnement et le processus de vente des sites internet de mes clients. (SEM – SEO, affiliation, co-branding, campagne e-mailing, réseaux sociaux)

    Habitué à prospecter dans le cadre de ma mission, j’aime le contact avec la clientèle, je suis à l’aise pour négocier, je suis organisé et rigoureux dans mes démarches et attache une très grande importance à la fidélisation de mes clients.

  • SOUND DESIGN - Producteur design sonore

    2008 - 2008 - Réalisation de sound design pour sites Internet, jingle pub.
    - Création de musiques pour le domaine de la télévision (Groupe TF1)
    Mon Incroyable Fiancé 2 (générique de fin)
    - Création et commercialisation d’oeuvres musicales électroniques. (Sony/BMG, Warner, Universal, Vox Terrae)

  • 1st Affiliation SAS - WEB MANAGER

    2005 - 2007 - Suivi de projets, gestion du portefeuille client. Responsable d’une équipe de 4 personnes.
    - Réalisation graphique, mise en page et commercialisation de la plateforme d’affiliation marketing.
    - Elaboration de la charte graphique, communication WEB, mise en page, bannières flash swish et gif, newsletter e-card,
    création sonore et design sonore dans le cadre d’une stratégie de développement Internet pour notre clientèle.
    (www.1staffiliation.com ; www.vieonet.com ; www.enerlogis.com ; www.rpb-immobilier.com ; www.julie-envy.com, etc.)

  • EARSTUFF SA - DIRECTEUR ARTISTIQUE

    2002 - 2004 - Conception et Réalisation de l’ensemble de la communication externe ainsi que des packagings des albums mis sur le
    marché, 14 albums en interne (label FrenchSound Records), 20 en externe (Compilation Universal, Sony BMG pour la
    France et l’international).
    - Mailings publicitaires ON et OFF line, relation presse (Réf : Coda magazine, Universal, Teknikart, …).
    - Création de supports publicitaires et PAO : e-mailing, pochettes de disque, encarts presse.
    - Création de sites Internet: lestesie-music.com, neonfunk-music.com, e-frenchsound.com.

  • NET4MUSIC SA - DIRECTEUR DU SERVICE CLIENT INTERNATIONAL

    2000 - 2002 - Création du support technique Européen, coordination avec les cellules de New York et Tokyo.
    - Création du service client Monde basé à NYC / USA.
    - Coordination et gestion des cellules internationales.

  • IML SA - RESPONSABLE DU SUPPORT TECHNIQUE LOGICIEL FRANCE

    1997 - 2000 - Assistance technique auprès des utilisateurs français
    - Reporting auprès des fournisseurs internationaux

Formations

