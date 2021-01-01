Tony CAPPARELLI

En tant que spécialiste, j’accompagne les chefs d’entreprise et leurs équipes, dans la définition et la mise en œuvre de leur stratégie Internet. J’effectue un audit et une analyse des outils en ligne. J’étudie le positionnement et j’effectue une veille concurrentielle.



Les résultats permettent d’élaborer par la suite un plan marketing afin d’utiliser les outils du web marketing comme la mise en place de campagnes de mots-clefs, votre présence dans les réseaux sociaux et/ou l’animation commerciale de vos sites.



En travaillant conjointement avec les PME-PMI, directement dans vos bureaux, nous associons nos compétences afin d’obtenir les objectifs de rentabilité et/ou de positionnement que vous vous êtes fixés.



Vous avez besoin d'un conseil, d'une stratégie de développement web, d'un nouveau site Internet aussi esthétique que performant, alors n'hésitez pas à me contacter...



A très bientôt



As specialist, I help business managers and their teams, in the definition and the implementation of their Internet strategy. I make an audit and an analysis of the online tools. I study the positioning and I make a business intelligence plan.



The results allow to formulate afterwards a marketing plan to use the tools of Web marketing like the implementation of Adwords campaigns, presence in the social networks and\or the sales promotion of your sites.



By working together with SMEs/SMIs, directly in your offices, we combine our skills to obtain the objectives of profitability and\or positioning that you have set yourself.



I INVITE YOU TO CONTACT ME so that we can estimate your needs.



Mes compétences :

Blog

Création

Design

Design web

E-mail Marketing

Email

Email marketing

Extranet

Internet

Intranet

Marketing

Marketing web

Newsletter

Référencement

Site internet

Sound

Sound design

Web

Web marketing