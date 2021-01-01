Menu

Tony CLEMENTIN

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Informatique
Créativité
Management
Vision
Jeu vidéo
Social media

Entreprises

  • Outplay Entertainement - User acquisition manager

    2016 - maintenant " Outplay Entertainment becomes the UK's largest independent mobile studio "
    http://www.pocketgamer.biz/news/64153/outplay-the-uks-largest-indie-mobile-studio/

  • Ubisoft - User Acquisition Specialist

    Montreuil 2016 - 2016 * Manage the marketing campaign performances on different stores.
    * Create deep analysis about different KPIs
    * Optimizing and managing ads campaign for global mobile application developers to maximize ROI
    * Identify, analyze and benchmark the competitors'​ campaigns.
    * Manage relationship with Ad networks
    * Report performances of different games/apps

  • 360° fahrenheit - Data / Marketing Analyst

    2016 - 2016 Cliquez pour modifier la description du poste● Analyzing and reporting on accuracy and other quality metrics, with the intent of identifying trends and suggesting optimizations.

    ● Developing formulas/queries to assist in the automation of reporting.

    ● Identifying and correcting bad data efficiently and thoroughly.
    ● Creation and update clients reports

  • Mob In Life - Account manager in User Acquisition (Mobile)

    Paris 2015 - 2015 * Manage the marketing campaign performances on different stores.
    * Optimizing and managing ads campaign for global mobile application developers to maximize ROI
    * Identify, analyze and benchmark the competitors' campaigns.
    * Lead the technical integration to ensure optimal campaign performance and execution.
    * Report day-to-day performances of differents games/apps

    Clients : Ubisoft, Glu, Namco Bandai, Gumi, Kabam, Gameloft..

  • Wicked Witch Software - Video Game Developer - Marketing/PR Assistant

    2014 - 2015 Marketing / Public Relations :

    * Greet players and promote Wicked Witch's games at PAX Melbourne (Video Game Expo)
    * Assist testing groups and report feedback
    * Conduct media outreach and find new PR sources
    ​* Assist the communication​ with media alerts and press releases.
    * Assist the social media campaign to gain exposure for the events (Releases, updates...)

    -----------

    Assist QA team when was needed :

    * Identify and execute testing for complex and interconnected functionality.
    * Submit professionally written feedback to the appropriate services.

  • Bakercorp - Market Research (Junior)

    2012 - 2012 * Creation of a market study to determine the possibilities of locating an agency in a defined European country .

  • ZONIN UK Casa vinicola Zonin S.P.A - Sales and Marketing Assistant

    2011 - 2011 * Provides product, promotion, and pricing information by clarifying customer request; selecting appropriate information; forwarding information; answering questions.
    * Forwards samples by entering request; Manage sample's stocks
    * Maintains customer database by inputting customer profile and updates; preparing and distributing monthly reports.
    * Manage and update the database to sellers.
    * Creation and update of menu card for restaurants.
    * Sales representative at the "London Wine Fair 2011"

