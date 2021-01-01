Tony CLEMENTIN

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Informatique
Créativité
Management
Vision
Jeu vidéo
Social media
Entreprises
Outplay Entertainement
- User acquisition manager
2016 - maintenant" Outplay Entertainment becomes the UK's largest independent mobile studio "
Ubisoft
- User Acquisition Specialist
Montreuil2016 - 2016* Manage the marketing campaign performances on different stores.
* Create deep analysis about different KPIs
* Optimizing and managing ads campaign for global mobile application developers to maximize ROI
* Identify, analyze and benchmark the competitors' campaigns.
* Manage relationship with Ad networks
* Report performances of different games/apps
360° fahrenheit
- Data / Marketing Analyst
2016 - 2016Cliquez pour modifier la description du poste● Analyzing and reporting on accuracy and other quality metrics, with the intent of identifying trends and suggesting optimizations.
● Developing formulas/queries to assist in the automation of reporting.
● Identifying and correcting bad data efficiently and thoroughly.
● Creation and update clients reports
Mob In Life
- Account manager in User Acquisition (Mobile)
Paris2015 - 2015* Manage the marketing campaign performances on different stores.
* Optimizing and managing ads campaign for global mobile application developers to maximize ROI
* Identify, analyze and benchmark the competitors' campaigns.
* Lead the technical integration to ensure optimal campaign performance and execution.
* Report day-to-day performances of differents games/apps
Wicked Witch Software - Video Game Developer
- Marketing/PR Assistant
2014 - 2015Marketing / Public Relations :
* Greet players and promote Wicked Witch's games at PAX Melbourne (Video Game Expo)
* Assist testing groups and report feedback
* Conduct media outreach and find new PR sources
* Assist the communication with media alerts and press releases.
* Assist the social media campaign to gain exposure for the events (Releases, updates...)
-----------
Assist QA team when was needed :
* Identify and execute testing for complex and interconnected functionality.
* Submit professionally written feedback to the appropriate services.
Bakercorp
- Market Research (Junior)
2012 - 2012* Creation of a market study to determine the possibilities of locating an agency in a defined European country .
ZONIN UK Casa vinicola Zonin S.P.A
- Sales and Marketing Assistant
2011 - 2011* Provides product, promotion, and pricing information by clarifying customer request; selecting appropriate information; forwarding information; answering questions.
* Forwards samples by entering request; Manage sample's stocks
* Maintains customer database by inputting customer profile and updates; preparing and distributing monthly reports.
* Manage and update the database to sellers.
* Creation and update of menu card for restaurants.
* Sales representative at the "London Wine Fair 2011"