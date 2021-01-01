Menu

Tony DE SOUSA

En résumé

15 years of IT Infrastructure & Operations experience and with the 10 last years in IT Executive/Leadership roles for medium and Multi-billion companies. Ability to define the organization, roadmap, strategy and managing multi-million budget . Results-oriented and recognized for taking major initiatives in rapidly changing environments. Extensive experience in managing multi-cultural teams, suppliers, projects, technology, and deliver operational excellence.

Mes compétences :
ITIL
MindMapping
Gestion de projet
Mind Mapping
Leadership
Management
Infrastructure
Change Management
Software Asset Management
Acquisition
Integration
Contract Management
Service Management
Architecture

Entreprises

  • Zodiac Aerospace (Safran Group) - Group Information Technology Director at Zodiac Aerospace

    2015 - maintenant

  • Albea - Directeur des Infrastructures IT

    2013 - maintenant

  • Albéa (anciennement Alcan Packaging Beauty) - Responsable monde des Infrastructures IT

    Paris 2010 - maintenant Je suis actuellement en charge de:

    - Gérer la séparation des Infrastructure informatique (MPLS Global: 25 usines, 11 pays, Messagerie Lotus Notes centralisée, Plusieurs Datacenters, le transfert des licence)

    - Créer et gérer l'organisation de l'équipe Infrastructure centrale et locale (environ 40 personnes à travers le monde)
    - Batir l'infrastructure cible (nouveaux datacenters, nouvelle accès Internet Global, nouvelle accès distant pour tous les utilisateurs, nouveaux contrats WAN, Blackberry, ..., nouveaux standards)
    - Définir la roadmap technique à 3 ans
    - Déployer ces standards sur tous nos sites (Active Directory 2008, SCCM, Lotus Notes, ...)
    - Définir la nouvelle gouvernance ITSM (IT Service Management) comprenant:
    - Les meilleures pratique ITIL
    - Le déploiement du même outil (Service-Now.com)
    - La mise en oeuvre d'un Service Desk dédié IT 24/7/365
    - Implémentation d'une approche SAM (Software Asset Management) pour la gestion/achat des licences à l'échelle mondiale

    Et pleins d'autres choses...:-)

  • Alcan Packaging - Responsable des Infrastructures IT pour l'Europe & Asia

    Montréal 2006 - 2009 Périmètre: + 90 sites(Europe/Asie) : 7000 PCs, +600 Serveurs

  • Alcan Packaging - Responsable Serveur Europe & Asie

    Montréal 2004 - 2006 Périmètre: +600 Serveurs, + 90 sites (Europe/Asie)

    Fonction:
    - Définition, communication et déploiement des standards serveurs
    - Management d’une équipe de supervision et support des serveurs
    - Gestion et communication de tableaux de bord mensuelle (Performance, Change Management, Incident Management, Problem Management)

    Projets:
    - Migration vers Microsoft "Active Directory" sur tous les sites
    - Participation au choix de l’architecture technique pour la mise en place d’une solution Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) pour tous les serveurs d’Alcan Packaging Europe (Solution SUNGARD)

  • Alcan Packaging - Responsable Serveur Europe

    Montréal 2002 - 2004 Périmètre: +400 Serveurs, + 70 sites (Europe)

    Projets:
    - Définition et déploiement d'une solution standard de sauvegarde (Time Navigator) sur + 15 sites (Europe) + Supervision centrale.
    - Déploiement de Netware Directory Services (NDS) et Zenworks sur +20 sites (Europe)

  • Alcan Packaging Capsules - Responsable Technique

    2000 - 2002 Périmètre: 3 sites de production en France, 3 sites en Amérique

    Fonction:
    - Gestion de l’infrastructure globale (Wan, Lan, Serveurs, PCs)
    - Définition, communication et déploiement des standards au niveau mondial.

    Projets:
    - Mise en place de l’architecture technique pour l’infocentre commerciale (Serveur Web ASP, Oracle, Cubes PowerPlay, Rapports Impromptu)
    - Création d'un Intranet pour l'entreprise (ASP)
    - Déploiement mondial de la nouvelle architecture technique (Définition d’un master unique pour tous les PCs, revue des LAN, WAN, architecture serveur Windows identique au niveau mondial).

  • Homsys - Ingénieur d'Etudes

    1999 - 2000 Missions: Mise en place d'Architecture Microsoft Windows

  • AP-HP - Expert Système

    Paris 1997 - 1999

Formations

Réseau

