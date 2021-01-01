Tony DE SOUSA

15 years of IT Infrastructure & Operations experience and with the 10 last years in IT Executive/Leadership roles for medium and Multi-billion companies. Ability to define the organization, roadmap, strategy and managing multi-million budget . Results-oriented and recognized for taking major initiatives in rapidly changing environments. Extensive experience in managing multi-cultural teams, suppliers, projects, technology, and deliver operational excellence.



Mes compétences :

ITIL

MindMapping

Gestion de projet

Mind Mapping

Leadership

Management

Infrastructure

Change Management

Software Asset Management

Acquisition

Integration

Contract Management

Service Management

Architecture