Tony DESURMONT
Tony DESURMONT
Rueil-Malmaison
Entreprises
Global Knowledge
Rueil-Malmaison
maintenant
Formations
Lycée Colbert De Tourcoing
Tourcoing
2002 - 2004
Bac Pro Maintenance des réseaux informatique
Réseau
Aboubacar BALDÉ
Alban HERNANDEZ
Arielle COMBÉPINE
Eline CRAPET (CRAPET)
Supermarches Match (La Madeleine)
Jean Baptiste DORMION
Jean-Baptiste MASSE
