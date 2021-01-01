Retail
Tony DIGEON
Tony DIGEON
CAEN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Masselin fabrication
- Stagiaire
2015 - 2015
- Prospection clientèle
- Prise de contact
- Prise de rendez-vous
GEOX Caen
- Employé CDD
2014 - 2014
- Vente aux particuliers / Encaissement / gestion de stock
- Préparation soldes / Travail en période de forte affluence
Geox Caen
- Stagiaire
2014 - 2014
- Vente aux particuliers / Encaissement / gestion de stock
- Préparation soldes / Travail en période de forte affluence
Formations
DUT Techniques De Commercialisation (Caen)
Caen
2013 - maintenant
Réseau
Nathalie ORHAN
