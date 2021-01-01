Menu

Tony DIGEON

CAEN

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Caen

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Masselin fabrication - Stagiaire

    2015 - 2015 - Prospection clientèle
    - Prise de contact
    - Prise de rendez-vous

  • GEOX Caen - Employé CDD

    2014 - 2014 - Vente aux particuliers / Encaissement / gestion de stock
    - Préparation soldes / Travail en période de forte affluence

  • Geox Caen - Stagiaire

    2014 - 2014 - Vente aux particuliers / Encaissement / gestion de stock
    - Préparation soldes / Travail en période de forte affluence

Formations

  • DUT Techniques De Commercialisation (Caen)

    Caen 2013 - maintenant

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :