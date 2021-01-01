Tony EL KHOURY



Executive MBA HEC PARIS



MBA ECOLE DE SAVIGNAC



Executive Director of Operations & Member of the Executive Committee reporting to the Chairman of the board





Email : t.elkhoury@hotmail.com



Extensive senior management experience in global hospitality and Leisure, Hotels and Resorts Operations and Development, with primary experience in high-end hospitality and entertainment, mainly but not only working with 5-star and luxury hotels. New concepts and projects excite and energize me. I have detailed experience of the entire cycle of planning / financing / designing / developing / operating / sustain, from individual outlets to entire hotels. I have traveled widely and have global experience.

Dynamic 15+ year career as Hospitality Team Leader & General Manager of international high profile hotels and resorts. Expert in vacation ownership, timeshare, hotel & resort operations, strategic business planning and success management programmes, hotel structuring, project- and quality management.



Demonstrated outstanding ability in hospitality leadership role and excellent relationship with team, shareholders and owners. Superior qualifications in staff recruitment and development, with broad experience in leading teams to success.



My position included Executive director of operations of Groupe Partouche (head office) with 19 hotels, 1352 rooms, 150 restaurants (several Michelin starred restaurants), 120 bars in 6 different countries.







COMPETENCIES:



-Management hotels and restaurants for more than 12 years

-Supported hotel owners, investors, developers, operators to maximise their asset value,

set direction and build capability so that they reach their critical milestones

-Enhancing owner's return on investment is my major goal, delivered at surprisingly

low costs as we don't have the global overheads

-Retail oriented problem solver with hands-on experience in planning design, project coordination and FF&E management

-P&L responsibilities for Financing Companies – Cash-flow

-Expand business intelligence capabilities



Mes compétences :

total revenue management

revenue development

project coordination

planning design

periodical retail reports analysis

budgets

Yield Management

Top Management

Time Management

Responsible for monthly closing

Reconciliations

Operations Management

Operating Systems

Negotiating Skills

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Joint Venture

Investment Management

Interviewing Skills

Electronic Trade Confirmations

Commercial Portfolio Management

Cash Flows

Business Intelligence