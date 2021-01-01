Menu

Tony EL KHOURY

Paris

Tony EL KHOURY

Executive MBA HEC PARIS

MBA ECOLE DE SAVIGNAC

Executive Director of Operations & Member of the Executive Committee reporting to the Chairman of the board


Email : t.elkhoury@hotmail.com

Extensive senior management experience in global hospitality and Leisure, Hotels and Resorts Operations and Development, with primary experience in high-end hospitality and entertainment, mainly but not only working with 5-star and luxury hotels. New concepts and projects excite and energize me. I have detailed experience of the entire cycle of planning / financing / designing / developing / operating / sustain, from individual outlets to entire hotels. I have traveled widely and have global experience.
Dynamic 15+ year career as Hospitality Team Leader & General Manager of international high profile hotels and resorts. Expert in vacation ownership, timeshare, hotel & resort operations, strategic business planning and success management programmes, hotel structuring, project- and quality management.

Demonstrated outstanding ability in hospitality leadership role and excellent relationship with team, shareholders and owners. Superior qualifications in staff recruitment and development, with broad experience in leading teams to success.

My position included Executive director of operations of Groupe Partouche (head office) with 19 hotels, 1352 rooms, 150 restaurants (several Michelin starred restaurants), 120 bars in 6 different countries.



COMPETENCIES:

-Management hotels and restaurants for more than 12 years
-Supported hotel owners, investors, developers, operators to maximise their asset value,
set direction and build capability so that they reach their critical milestones
-Enhancing owner's return on investment is my major goal, delivered at surprisingly
low costs as we don't have the global overheads
-Retail oriented problem solver with hands-on experience in planning design, project coordination and FF&E management
-P&L responsibilities for Financing Companies – Cash-flow
-Expand business intelligence capabilities

Mes compétences :
total revenue management
revenue development
project coordination
planning design
periodical retail reports analysis
budgets
Yield Management
Top Management
Time Management
Responsible for monthly closing
Reconciliations
Operations Management
Operating Systems
Negotiating Skills
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Joint Venture
Investment Management
Interviewing Skills
Electronic Trade Confirmations
Commercial Portfolio Management
Cash Flows
Business Intelligence

Entreprises

  • Groupe Partouche - Executive Director of Operations & Member of Executive Committee

    Paris 2010 - maintenant N°1 Casino Operator in Europe with 57 casinos completed by a portfolio of three, four and five star hotels: 6700 employees / 900 millions € of revenue

  • Groupe Partouche - Director of Hotel operations & Meetings & Events

    Paris 2008 - 2010 ►19 Hotels:
    - Luxury boutique hotel 5* La Rotonde / Lyon Charbonnières 16 suites
    - Hotel Hilton Lyon / Lyon 4* - 197 rooms (management contacts)
    - Hotel Garden Beach / Juan Les Pins 4* - 175 rooms
    - Domaine de Divonne Les Bains 4 * - 133 rooms
    - Hotel 3.14 / Cannes 4* - 94 rooms
    - Hotel du Havre / Havre 4* - 45 rooms
    - Domaine de Forges les Eaux 3* - 143 rooms (3 hotels)
    - Aquabella / Aix en Provence 3* - 110 rooms
    - Domaine de Contrexéville / Contrexéville 3* - 114 rooms
    - Hotel Saint Amant / Saint Amant Les Eaux 3* - 61 rooms
    - Hotel Salies de Béarn / Salies de Béarn 3* - 51 rooms
    - And other smaller hotels

    ►130 millions € of revenue (Hotels & F&B departments)

    ►1252 Rooms, Revenu: 40,000 K€.

    ►Overall surface area : 35 000 m² (seminars, conferences, banquets,…)

  • Groupe Partouche - Director of Food & Beverage

    Paris 2006 - 2008
    ►150 restaurants (several Michelin starred restaurants), 120 bars, 10 spas, 2 Golfs

    ►3 200 employees / 3 500 000 covers

    =>June 2003 to July 2006 – Director of Purchasing
    ►120 millions € (Total Purchase for food, beverage, products & others)

  • Groupe Partouche - Director of Purchasing

    Paris 2003 - 2006 : Groupe Partouche - Hotels - Restaurants & Casinos

    with 57 casinos completed by a portfolio of three, four and five star hotels:
    6700 employees / 900 millions EUR of revenue
    ►120 millions EUR (Total Purchase for food, beverage, products & others)

  • Groupe Partouche - Director of Food & Beverage (in charge of opening the casino)

    Paris 2001 - 2003
    -Revenue: 8 millions € - 250 000 covers per year
    -6 restaurants, 2 bars, banqueting up to 1 200 covers and outside catering services

  • Groupe Lucien Barrière - Internal Auditor

    Paris 1999 - 2001 : Groupe Lucien Barrière - Hotels - Restaurants & Casinos
    = Restaurant le « Fouquet's » (Paris) - Financial & Administrative Director
    (in charge of improving the management and the strategy of the restaurant)

    - Revenue: 20 millions EUR - 195 000 covers per year

  • Groupe Lucien Barrière -  (Head office - Paris)

    Paris 1997 - 2001 =>July 1999 to june 2001: Internal Auditor - (Head office - Paris)

    =>Restaurant le « Fouquet’s » (Paris) - Financial & Administrative Director
    (in charge of improving the management and the strategy of the restaurant)

    - Revenue: 20 millions € - 195 000 covers per year

    =>July 1997 to june 1999: Hôtel du Golf **** GROUPE LUCIEN BARRIERE (Deauville)- 178 rooms
    Resident Manager - Food & Beverage Manager - Steward - Room Service Manager

Formations

  • HEC

    Paris 2010 - 2012 EXECUTIVE MBA

    EXECUTIVE MBA - Strategy - Finance & Leadership - Management
    = UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA: BERKELEY HAAS SCHOOL OF BUSINESS
    Executive education: Corporate Social Responsibility, Sustainability

  • Ecole De Savignac

    Savignac Les Eglises 1996 - 1997 Master of Business Administration

    Human Resources, Marketing, Management & Finance
    International school specialized in Hotel and Restaurants Management
    Joint venture with Johnson and Wales University (New York)
