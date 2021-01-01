Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tony FOGACCI
Ajouter
Tony FOGACCI
AJACCIO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Anthropologie, langue et cultures régionales
Entreprises
Université de corse
- Enseignant
maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alain MUSELLI
Bruno BOCCACCINI
Catherine FRADIN
Christophe PAOLI
Dr. R. DANIEL
Jean Pierre MANNONI
Josette Fogacci FOGACCI
Laurens RICCI
Marie Michele VENTURINI
Sandrine CHIKITOU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z