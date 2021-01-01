Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tony IZOPET
Ajouter
Tony IZOPET
LANÇON DE PROVENCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Eurocopter
- Apprenti ingénieur en informatique
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Université De Provence
Marseille
2011 - 2013
Master 2 Ingénierie en Instrumentation Industrielle
IUT GEII Salon De Provence
Salon De Provence
2010 - 2011
Licence
IUT GEII Salon De Provence
Salon De Provence
2008 - 2010
DUT
Étude et réalisation d’un robot suiveur de ligne, montage de chaîne (automate).
Lycée L'Emperi
Salon De Provence
2005 - 2008
Scientifique option sciences et vie de la terre
Réseau
Anthony RIMA
Florent BARONIAN
Ghislain CARINA
Guillaume FIZET
Jeunes Citoyens Entreprenants DU PAYS D'ARLES
Julien GUERAUD
Lilian ROCHE
Lydie BOX
Sébastien MECHAIN
Virginie PERRY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z