Tony JALINIER

CANNES

En résumé

Co-founder & Co-CEO of Soccer Park Le FIve, a fast growing 5-a-side sport & leasure chain, developing high end indoor sport centers in France & Spain, with now 39 sport centers.

Previously heading a Business Unit at Amadeus in charge of Mobile, Social Media, Search & Digital Advertising activities.
Previsouly in charge of Product Strategy and Department Manager in a Product Management divison of Amadeus.
Ex-consultant at Boston Consulting Group, Co-founder of Etexx, Manager at Advention Business Partner.

Entreprises

  • Soccer Park Le Five - Co-founder & Co-CEO

    2013 - maintenant

  • AMADEUS - Head of the New Media Unit

    Sophia Antipolis 2011 - 2013 In charge of managing the Mobile, Social Media, Search & Advertising activities at Amadeus, the leading technology provider for the travel industry.

  • AMADEUS - Head of Global Distribution and TA IT Product Strategy

    Sophia Antipolis 2009 - 2011

  • AMADEUS - Senior Manager Availability & Shopping

    Sophia Antipolis 2007 - 2009

  • AMADEUS - Unit Manager

    Sophia Antipolis 2004 - 2007

  • APRIM - Partner

    2002 - 2004

  • Advention Business Partners - Manager

    Paris 2001 - 2002

  • ETEXX - VP Marketing

    2000 - 2001

  • Boston Consulting Group - Strategy Consultant

    Paris 1998 - 2000

Formations

