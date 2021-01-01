Tony JALINIER

Co-founder & Co-CEO of Soccer Park Le FIve, a fast growing 5-a-side sport & leasure chain, developing high end indoor sport centers in France & Spain, with now 39 sport centers.



Previously heading a Business Unit at Amadeus in charge of Mobile, Social Media, Search & Digital Advertising activities.

Previsouly in charge of Product Strategy and Department Manager in a Product Management divison of Amadeus.

Ex-consultant at Boston Consulting Group, Co-founder of Etexx, Manager at Advention Business Partner.