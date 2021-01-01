Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tony LE DAIN
Ajouter
Tony LE DAIN
MÉRIGNAC
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Mérignac
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Rave Distribution
- Chauffeur Routier
2012 - maintenant
ThyssenKrupp Cadillac Plastic
- Responsable Logistique
Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou
2007 - 2011
ThyssenKrupp Cadillac Plastic
- Chauffeur Livreur Magasinier
Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou
2007 - 2010
City One Field Marketing
- Merchandiseur / Animateur de Vente
2006 - 2007
Booster Game
- Animateur Commercial
2005 - 2006
Formations
Lycée Professionnel Toulouse Lautrec
Bordeaux
2001 - 2003
BAC PRO comptabilité
Lycée Professionnel Marcel Dassault
Merignac
1999 - 2001
BEP comptabilité
Réseau
Dominique DAVID
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z