Tony MALKOUN

-
Global Telecom Services (Off shore Co>)
- Regional Manager
2013 - 2015
* Regional Manager in Erbil Iraq
-
Atelier michele
- Project Manager
2012 - 2013
* Project Manager: in Beirut Lebanon
-
SOGAB Bamako MALI
- General Manager
2011 - 2011
-
Discoverytel Communications
- General Manager
2007 - 2010
* General Manager: in Guinea in sub company Universal Communications
(ISP) Internet Service Provider.
-
Linfra (off shore Co.)
- Project Manager
2005 - 2007
: Responsible for Telecom Operations projects in Syria, Algeria and Guinea
(Development of the sites, installation of antennas, shelters, equipment, work of civil engineering)
-
Ericsson
- Consultant
MASSY
2003 - 2005
: Administrating all kind of needs for the office and the projects.
Administrating & Controlling: Telephone bills, Power, Security, Employees Access.
Working on Solutions and bids offers, helping the support department.
-
Ericsson Syria
- Project Manager
2003 - 2003
: Responsible for the new office (Dealing contract with the owner, entire Civil Work,
Decoration, Furniture's, Air conditioning, windows and doors automations, Security access, Networking)
(Using AutoCAD, Photo Editor, Power Point). 15 persons outsourced.
Administrating all the moving from the old office to the new one:
(PBX system, Servers, PC's, Generator, Copiers, etc...)
-
Lavazza
- Marketing manager
Noisy-le-Grand
2002 - 2002
* Administrative Tasks: Responsible of Logistic and Client accounts
(Coffee machine and whole bean)
Beirut Lebanon
-
Ericsson
- General administration Manager
MASSY
1998 - 2001
Voice Communications, Security, Employees Services.
Managing Project(s) in accordance to corporate directives and policies: Y2K, ISO, etc
Administrating all kind of purchase for the office Hardware Stationeries, Consumable, etc...)
Administrating & Controlling: Reception duties, Drivers trips,
Car maintenance, Telephone bills, Ticketing & Hotels, Assets, and Office Machineries.
-
Ericsson
- Administrator
MASSY
1997 - 1998
: Supplying stationery, consumable. Driver's tasks. Office maintenance.
Expat. Houses. Petty cash. 5 persons supervised.
-
Ericsson
- Administrator & Cashier
MASSY
1994 - 1997
: Supplying stationery, consumable, Following Driver's tasks, Office maintenance,
Expat. Houses, Petty cash, Allowances, Transportations. 5 persons supervised.
-
Ericsson
- Purchaser
MASSY
1994 - 1994
: Found and purchase the best quality price articles for the PSTN Project
(Restoration & installation of 220,000 fix telephone lines).
-
TMS (Transport Maritime et Services)
- Manager & Partner
1992 - 1994
TMS (Transport Maritime et Services) Lebanon
: Airfreight, Forwarders and Logistic with 9 Employees.
-
Marketing And Targeting Services
- Sales Manager
1990 - 1991
: Commercial Activities from Company to Customers, with 5 Employees.
-
Equip sarl
- Sales Manager
1983 - 1988
: Activities from International suppliers to Lebanese customers, with 18 Employees.
(Working for sister company in Luton England as Sales Manager for Arabic coffee Machines)
-
DHF (Dagher Hayeck Frères)
- Sales Manager
1973 - 1983
: All kind of Automotive spare parts, Tools & Tires