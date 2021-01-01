Menu

Tony MALKOUN

BEIRUT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Petty Cash
Office maintenance
ISP
Autocad
Y2K
Responsible for the new office
Responsible for Telecom Operations
Problem solving
Photo Editor
PC Hardware
PBX
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Internet Explorer
FORTRAN
Ericsson Management
Car maintenance
COBOL

Entreprises

  • Global Telecom Services (Off shore Co>) - Regional Manager

    2013 - 2015 * Regional Manager in Erbil Iraq

  • Atelier michele - Project Manager

    2012 - 2013 * Project Manager: in Beirut Lebanon

  • SOGAB Bamako MALI - General Manager

    2011 - 2011

  • Discoverytel Communications - General Manager

    2007 - 2010 * General Manager: in Guinea in sub company Universal Communications

    (ISP) Internet Service Provider.

  • Linfra (off shore Co.) - Project Manager

    2005 - 2007
    : Responsible for Telecom Operations projects in Syria, Algeria and Guinea
    (Development of the sites, installation of antennas, shelters, equipment, work of civil engineering)

  • Ericsson - Consultant

    MASSY 2003 - 2005 : Administrating all kind of needs for the office and the projects.
    Administrating & Controlling: Telephone bills, Power, Security, Employees Access.
    Working on Solutions and bids offers, helping the support department.

  • Ericsson Syria - Project Manager

    2003 - 2003 : Responsible for the new office (Dealing contract with the owner, entire Civil Work,
    Decoration, Furniture's, Air conditioning, windows and doors automations, Security access, Networking)
    (Using AutoCAD, Photo Editor, Power Point). 15 persons outsourced.
    Administrating all the moving from the old office to the new one:
    (PBX system, Servers, PC's, Generator, Copiers, etc...)

  • Lavazza - Marketing manager

    Noisy-le-Grand 2002 - 2002 * Administrative Tasks: Responsible of Logistic and Client accounts

    (Coffee machine and whole bean)
    Beirut Lebanon

  • Ericsson - General administration Manager

    MASSY 1998 - 2001 Voice Communications, Security, Employees Services.
    Managing Project(s) in accordance to corporate directives and policies: Y2K, ISO, etc
    Administrating all kind of purchase for the office Hardware Stationeries, Consumable, etc...)
    Administrating & Controlling: Reception duties, Drivers trips,
    Car maintenance, Telephone bills, Ticketing & Hotels, Assets, and Office Machineries.

  • Ericsson - Administrator

    MASSY 1997 - 1998 : Supplying stationery, consumable. Driver's tasks. Office maintenance.
    Expat. Houses. Petty cash. 5 persons supervised.

  • Ericsson - Administrator & Cashier

    MASSY 1994 - 1997 : Supplying stationery, consumable, Following Driver's tasks, Office maintenance,
    Expat. Houses, Petty cash, Allowances, Transportations. 5 persons supervised.

  • Ericsson - Purchaser

    MASSY 1994 - 1994 : Found and purchase the best quality price articles for the PSTN Project
    (Restoration & installation of 220,000 fix telephone lines).

  • TMS (Transport Maritime et Services) - Manager & Partner

    1992 - 1994 TMS (Transport Maritime et Services) Lebanon
    : Airfreight, Forwarders and Logistic with 9 Employees.

  • Marketing And Targeting Services - Sales Manager

    1990 - 1991 : Commercial Activities from Company to Customers, with 5 Employees.

  • Equip sarl - Sales Manager

    1983 - 1988 : Activities from International suppliers to Lebanese customers, with 18 Employees.
    (Working for sister company in Luton England as Sales Manager for Arabic coffee Machines)

  • DHF (Dagher Hayeck Frères) - Sales Manager

    1973 - 1983
    : All kind of Automotive spare parts, Tools & Tires

Formations

