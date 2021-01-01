RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Strasbourg
Founder and President of KDBIO S.A.S. working in close collaboration with FiberCell Systems Inc., USA, as their business development and distribution partner in Europe.
Please contact me if you are interested in...
scaling up production of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins or exosomes
hollow fibre infection model antimicrobial PK/PD for drug de-risking and studying the emergence of resistance
other applications such as described here :Array or hereArray
Mes compétences :
vente
Marketing
Business development