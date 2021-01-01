Menu

Tony RUTT

STRASBOURG

En résumé

Founder and President of KDBIO S.A.S. working in close collaboration with FiberCell Systems Inc., USA, as their business development and distribution partner in Europe.

Please contact me if you are interested in...
scaling up production of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins or exosomes
hollow fibre infection model antimicrobial PK/PD for drug de-risking and studying the emergence of resistance
other applications such as described here :Array or hereArray

Mes compétences :
vente
Marketing
Business development

Entreprises

  • KDBIO S.A.S. - Président

    2016 - maintenant KDBIO S.A.S. is the European distributor for FiberCell Systems Inc. www.fibercellsystems.com
    We provide researchers with compact lab-scale hollow fibre bioreactor systems that are used for a variety of applications:
    BIOPRODUCTION - scale up of production for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and exosomes
    CELL HARVESTING - e.g. stem cells
    ANTIMICROBIAL PK/PD - the hollow fibre infection model is used to de-risk antimicrobial drug development

  • FiberCell Systems Inc - Business Development Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • InSphero AG - 3D Microtissues Business Development Manager

    2011 - 2016 Ramped up sales of novel 3D microtissue products and services from the "minimal viable product" stage, landing key 6 figure deals, helping to pave the way for InSphero to close its CHF 20 million series-C funding round.

  • Enzo Life Sciences - Sales Director Europe

    2006 - 2010 Enzo Life Sciences acquired ALEXIS Biochemicals in 2009. I joined ALEXIS Biochemicals as Sales Director Europe with responsibility for growing the company's business via direct sales and through managing and motivating distributors.
    - recruited trained and coached salespeople
    - designed and delivered product introduction campaigns
    - managed and motivated distributors

  • MP Biomedicals - Marketing and Distribution Manager

    Santa Ana 1996 - 2006 MP Biomedicals acquired Qbiogene, formerly Appligene-Oncor in 2004. Joining Appligene-Oncor in 1996 as Sales Manager, I was responsible for managing the sales team and distributors, designing and producing promotional documents and new catalogues. Following a series of M&A activity, Appligene became Qbiogene. I was tasked with editing and producing a 260 page catalogue that regrouped the products of BIO101 and Appligene, a major team project for the company that was completed on schedule. This was a key milestone for the company in its efforts to raise the finance needed for its continuation until finally being acquired by MP Biomedicals.

  • Millipore - Sales and Marketing

    Guyancourt 1986 - 1996

Formations

  • Université De Manchester (Manchester)

    Manchester 1979 - 1982 Biochimie BSc Hons

    Biochimie

Réseau

