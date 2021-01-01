Tony SARAIVA

-
CEGELEC Oil & Gas Services
Saint-Denis
maintenant
-
SAIPEM SA
- HSE LEADER OFFSHORE-SCP Platform
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2010 - 2011
- Lead the HSE Department (responsibilities & scope) on site & vessels.
- Implementation of Corporate and International legislation.
- HSE Procedures (Permit to Work, HSE Plan, Waste Management,
Emergency Response Plan….
- Emergency Preparedness System (Vessel & Project.
- SIMOPS Operations “Marines & Platform” during project (KOM, HAZID,Communication, Closed Out actions, Layout survey...)
- Risk Assessment: JSA Specific and generic.
- HAZID Report (Design,Offshore,Commissioning, Hook Up...).
- PTW System Coordination and follow-up.
- HSE Inspection, Safety and technical Walkabout, Compliance Audit, HSE Weekly Performance, Steering Committee, Incentive Program, Toolbox….
- Monitoring Incident / Accident / Statistics (Report, actions, close out).
- Interface COMPANY / CONTRACTOR/ SUBCONTRACTOR.
-
SAIPEM-SA
- HSE ENGINEER -PARIS
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2008 - 2008
- Project HSE Statistics (Onshore & Offshore)
- Review of HSE Procedures
- BID Requirements
- Health Epidemic Risks Matrix
- Training HSE Supports
-
SAIPEM-SA
- HSE ENGINEER PROJECT -ANGOLA
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2008 - 2010
- HSE Procedures Project (PSMS, GAP Analysis, Incident Notification…)
- HSE Procedures (Permit to Work, HSE Plan, Waste Management,
Emergency Response Plan…)
- Risk Assessment: JSA Specific and generic, HAZID Report (Transport,Prefabrication, Installation, Pre &Commissioning, Upending, Load Out...)
- HSE Inspection, Walkabout, Compliance Audit, HSE Weekly Performance, Steering Committee, Incentive Program, Toolbox…
- Internal and External Audit
- Monitoring Incident / Accident / Statistics (Report, actions, close out)
- Interface COMPANY / CONTRACTOR/ SUBCONTRACTOR
-
SAIPEM-SA
- HSE ENGINEER PROJECT -CONGO
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2008 - 2008
- HSE procedures Pre & Commissioning
- Schedule of Actions Plan-Trainings and follow- up
- Weekly meeting (internal and external)
- Material Safety Data Sheets
- Improvement continues of HSE
- Monitoring Incident / Accident / Statistics (Report, actions, close out)
-
SAINT GOBAIN- CERAMICS & POWDERS
- HSE ENGINEER - ILE DE FRANCE & OTHERS
2007 - 2008
- Preliminary Hazard Analysis
- Follow up of result assessments
- REACH Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of
Chemicals Regulations
- ATEX Standards
- LOTO assessments
- Controls of Machine Guarding
- International & National HSE Regulations
- Safety Quality tools
- Management of Chemical products and wastes
-
VALEO
- QUALITY -PLACEMENT
Paris
2005 - 2005
- Continuous Quality improvement (ISO 9001 & 14001)
- Workstation / process controls
- Actions plan
- Setting up of new Quality tools