Tony SARAIVA

Saint-Denis

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • CEGELEC Oil & Gas Services

    Saint-Denis maintenant

  • SAIPEM SA - HSE LEADER OFFSHORE-SCP Platform

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2010 - 2011 - Lead the HSE Department (responsibilities & scope) on site & vessels.
    - Implementation of Corporate and International legislation.
    - HSE Procedures (Permit to Work, HSE Plan, Waste Management,
    Emergency Response Plan….
    - Emergency Preparedness System (Vessel & Project.
    - SIMOPS Operations “Marines & Platform” during project (KOM, HAZID,Communication, Closed Out actions, Layout survey...)
    - Risk Assessment: JSA Specific and generic.
    - HAZID Report (Design,Offshore,Commissioning, Hook Up...).
    - PTW System Coordination and follow-up.
    - HSE Inspection, Safety and technical Walkabout, Compliance Audit, HSE Weekly Performance, Steering Committee, Incentive Program, Toolbox….
    - Monitoring Incident / Accident / Statistics (Report, actions, close out).
    - Interface COMPANY / CONTRACTOR/ SUBCONTRACTOR.

  • SAIPEM-SA - HSE ENGINEER -PARIS

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2008 - 2008 - Project HSE Statistics (Onshore & Offshore)
    - Review of HSE Procedures
    - BID Requirements
    - Health Epidemic Risks Matrix
    - Training HSE Supports

  • SAIPEM-SA - HSE ENGINEER PROJECT -ANGOLA

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2008 - 2010 - HSE Procedures Project (PSMS, GAP Analysis, Incident Notification…)
    - HSE Procedures (Permit to Work, HSE Plan, Waste Management,
    Emergency Response Plan…)
    - Risk Assessment: JSA Specific and generic, HAZID Report (Transport,Prefabrication, Installation, Pre &Commissioning, Upending, Load Out...)
    - HSE Inspection, Walkabout, Compliance Audit, HSE Weekly Performance, Steering Committee, Incentive Program, Toolbox…
    - Internal and External Audit
    - Monitoring Incident / Accident / Statistics (Report, actions, close out)
    - Interface COMPANY / CONTRACTOR/ SUBCONTRACTOR

  • SAIPEM-SA - HSE ENGINEER PROJECT -CONGO

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2008 - 2008 - HSE procedures Pre & Commissioning
    - Schedule of Actions Plan-Trainings and follow- up
    - Weekly meeting (internal and external)
    - Material Safety Data Sheets
    - Improvement continues of HSE
    - Monitoring Incident / Accident / Statistics (Report, actions, close out)

  • SAINT GOBAIN- CERAMICS & POWDERS - HSE ENGINEER - ILE DE FRANCE & OTHERS

    2007 - 2008 - Preliminary Hazard Analysis
    - Follow up of result assessments
    - REACH Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of
    Chemicals Regulations
    - ATEX Standards
    - LOTO assessments
    - Controls of Machine Guarding
    - International & National HSE Regulations
    - Safety Quality tools
    - Management of Chemical products and wastes

  • VALEO - QUALITY -PLACEMENT

    Paris 2005 - 2005 - Continuous Quality improvement (ISO 9001 & 14001)
    - Workstation / process controls
    - Actions plan
    - Setting up of new Quality tools

